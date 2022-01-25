WAYNE — Offense will always catch people’s attention.
But defense will catch a coach’s attention perhaps even quicker.
Wayne, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, limited visiting Herbert Hoover to just 11 first half points, rolling to a 60-33 girls basketball victory Tuesday night at Pioneer Gym.
The Pioneers (11-2) have now won eight straight games.
“We knew they had good shooters,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “We extended our zone to make them dribblers instead of shooters. We were able to use our length to make them uncomfortable.”
Jasmine Tabor, the lone Wayne senior, scored a game-high 13 points while freshman Brooke Adkins added 12 in a balanced effort.
The Pioneers allowed just 31 points on average in wins at Sissonville and Tuesday’s victory over Herbert Hoover in their last two outings.
“I think what makes our defense so successful is how active we are,” Tabor said. “Everyone’s always moving at all times. We deflect so many passes that it really frustrates our opponents.”
The two teams combined to make 18 3-point baskets. In fact, Herbert Hoover made seven 3s and a free throw to account for all 22 of the Huskies’ second-half points.
Wayne made 10 3s for the second straight home game. The 60 points was the most allowed by the Hoover so far this season.
“We’ve played 13 games and have had five different leading scorers,” Williamson said. “The balance and our willingness to share the ball makes us tougher to defend.”
“I’m very lucky to be able to play with so many great girls who can score the basketball,” Tabor said. “It is very difficult to beat a team who has five people on the floor at all times who have the potential to be the leading scorer of the night. It’s one reason teams have a hard time defending us.”
Taylor Ray had 12 points for Herbert Hoover (6-7). The Huskies play at Winfield Thursday night.
Wayne begins a stretch of three road games Wednesday night at Lincoln County.
HERBERT HOOVER 6 5 10 12–33
Taylor Ray 12, Geary 9, Dunbar 3, Woody 3, Savetava 3, Buckley 3.
WAYNE 18 13 19 10–60
Jasmine Tabor 13, Brooke Adkins 12, Brooks 8, Stacy 8, A. Adkins 7, Williams 4, Workman 4, Brown 2, Anderson 2.
