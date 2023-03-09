CHARLESTON -- When Sissonville’s girls played in last year’s Class AAA state tournament quarterfinal, the then-No. 8-seeded Indians lost to No. 1 Fairmont Senior 93-24.
Sissonville didn’t want the script to end that way this year.
No. 7 Sissonville earned a stunning 49-45 upset over No. 2 Wayne in Thursday’s Class AAA quarterfinal at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Sissonville (15-10) moves on to Friday’s 9 p.m. semifinal against No. 6 Philip Barbour. Philip Barbour downed No. 3 East Fairmont 62-45 in its Thursday quarterfinal.
Second-year Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan said last year’s state tournament experience was invaluable on Thursday.
“I think last year was the first year we came on board with the staff and we were just tickled to death to make the state tournament,” McClanahan said. “It was short-lived. (Fairmont Senior) ended up beating us by a large margin. It really just fueled our offseason workout. The girls got in the gym early on and had a really good offseason. At the end of the day, this is a byproduct of the girls’ work in the offseason.”
Kynna Britton and Haley Jarrett led Sissonville in scoring. Britton scored 16 points, while Jarrett was 4 of 7 from long range and tallied 14 points. Ava Hillabold was crucial in the paint with 11 rebounds.
Wayne had shooting struggles the entire game as the Pioneers (24-2) were 17 of 70 from the field, 4 of 23 from long range and 7 of 14 from the free throw line.
Sissonville was 19 of 47 from the field, 7 of 17 from distance and 4 of 6 from the charity stripe.
“We take 23 more shots from the floor and we get beat,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “That kind of tells you what you need to know. That’s tough to overcome at this level and (Sissonville) made a lot of big shots and big 3s when they had to. Give them credit.”
Wayne had plenty of open looks inside, but missed layups plagued the Pioneers the entire game. Williamson said there were plenty of missed opportunities. That was especially the case when the Pioneers couldn’t capitalize on offensive rebounds.
The Pioneers had 28 offensive rebounds compared to Sissonville’s nine, and overall, Wayne outrebounded Sissonville 48-40. Wayne had just 11 second-chance points.
“We had a ton of shots in the lane and we missed our first five layups of the game,” Williamson said. “We had some offensive rebounds that we didn’t put back. We had the jitters and played too fast and weren’t able to calm down. We let those opportunities go by when we missed easy shots.”
Sissonville led for 21:32 and got out to a hot start in the first quarter as it led 10-5 after eight minutes.
Sissonville was up 11 with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter.
“I think the message going on in the locker room was just to relax,” McClanahan said. “As big of an atmosphere as it is and as intimidating as it is playing in front of thousands of people, it’s really just another basketball game. We told the girls that the first team that settles in and plays more relaxed, that team is going to be ahead. Fortunately, that was us today.”
The third quarter was the lone quarter in which Wayne outscored Sissonville as the Pioneers started off on a 7-0 run and outscored Sissonville 13-10 in the third.
That set Wayne up to go back and forth with Sissonville in the fourth.
With 4:26 left in regulation, Addie Adkins hit a 3-pointer to give Wayne a 39-38 lead. After Wayne earned a stop on defense, Adkins hit two free throws to add to the lead and make the score 41-38.
Britton and Jarrett responded as they each scored a basket to put Sissonville on a 4-0 run and Sissonville had a 42-41 lead with 2:09 left in the fourth.
Adkins responded with two layups and Wayne led 45-42 with 1:01 on the clock.
After a Makaela Ullman layup made the score 45-44, Wayne turned it over on the ensuing possession and that set up Jarrett, who hit a corner 3-pointer giving Sissonville a 47-45 lead.
On Wayne’s next possession with 41 seconds on the clock, Mikayla Stacy went to the line for a 1-and-1 with a chance to tie it with two free throws. She missed the first. Wayne got the offensive rebound but couldn’t get a shot to fall. Eventually, Britton got a defensive rebound and she was fouled.
She went to the line and hit both shots to seal the victory.
Adkins led the Pioneers with 16 points.
SISSONVILLE 10 5 10 14 -- 49: Hillabold 2, Jarrett 14, Ullman 11, Britton 16, McCutcheon 6, Soblit 0.
WAYNE 5 13 13 14 -- 45: Williams 0, Brooks 5, B. Adkins 16, Stacy 10, A. Adkins 12, Anderson 0, E. Brown 1, K. Brown 4.