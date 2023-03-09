CHARLESTON – Lindsay Bechtel and Morgantown proved to be too much for Spring Valley on Thursday.
Bechtel scored a game-high 19 points to lead the No. 2-seed Mohigans to a 48-35 win in the girls’ Class AAAA state tournament semifinal at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Bechtel led Morgantown with 6-for-13 shooting from the floor, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Both 3s came in the first half.
The first, with 53 seconds left in the first quarter, gave Morgantown (22-5) its largest lead to that point, 12-7.
The second 3-pointer came on the first play in the second quarter and stretched the Mohigans’ lead to 15-9. Bechtel followed that shot on Morgantown’s next possession with a fast-break layup that made it a 17-9 advantage.
Coming out of a timeout, Mia Henkins hit two 3-pointers for Morgantown, the second of which answered a Dria Parker jumper for Spring Valley that blemished an 11-2 Mohigans run.
“That was probably my fault,” Timberwolves coach Bo Miller said. “One of our girls got in some foul trouble and I switched to a zone to try to ease her out of the foul trouble situation and they hit three 3s on us.”
It wasn’t just the 3-point shooting from Morgantown that gave Spring Valley trouble.
The Timberwolves were outrebounded by the Mohigans 40-24. Allie Daniels collected 12 of those Spring Valley rebounds, including four of the team’s five offensive boards.
“Rebounding killed us today,” Miller said. “That’s something we usually do.”
Morgantown also took away the Timberwolves’ transition offense, allowing just two fast-break points for Spring Valley and six points off Mohigans turnovers.
In the paint, the Timberwolves was outscored 18-12 in the game and missed several shots in the paint.
“I thought we missed a lot of easy ones early in the game,” Miller said. “Morgantown has something to say about us shooting them in there too. They just didn’t fall today."
The Mohigans took a 27-15 lead into halftime and weathered a stronger effort from Spring Valley in the second half. Although Henkins and forward Lily Jordan made layups to start the third quarter that put Morgantown ahead 31-15, Brooklyn Ellis, Hallie Bailey and Haleigh Crum were aggressive in getting to the free-throw line, where the Timberwolves cut their deficit to 34-26 with 1:24 to play in the third period.
Spring Valley tightened its defense on Bechtel, too. After the senior guard had 15 points in the first half, the Timberwolves limited her to two foul shots in the third quarter and one field goal in the fourth period.
Morgantown’s defense never let up, however, and the Mohigans never let Spring Valley get the lead under seven points the rest of the way.
“Defensively, we did everything we wanted to do,” Morgantown coach Doug Goodwin said. “We kept them in front and the girls just shut them down.”
With the win, the Mohigans move into Saturday’s title game.
Spring Valley’s season ended with a 20-5 record.
SPRING VALLEY 9 6 13 7 – 35: Crum 3-7 0-2 6-7 12, Bailey 3-12 1-3 5-6 12, Ellis 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Parker 2-6 1-2 0-0 5, Daniels 2-8 0-0 0-1 4, Henson 0-2 0-1 0-0 0. Team 11-37 2-8 11-14 35.
MORGANTOWN 12 15 11 10 48: Wassick 1-8 0-0 1-4 3, Henkins 3-4 2-3 0-0 8, Bechtel 6-13 2-5 5-6 19, Hawkins 0-2 0-1 2-2 2, Jordan 5-16 0-0 3-5 13, Sweeney 1-5 1-3 0-0 3. Team 16-48 5-12 11-17 48.