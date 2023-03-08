LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lawrence County’s pursuit of a state title came up just a few games short, as the Bulldogs lost to Sacred Heart 70-33 on Wednesday in the Sweet Sixteen girls basketball first round.
“I thought we played good the first 14 minutes and then they were a whole lot to handle,” Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said of the Valkyries. “I was very proud of our girls for not quitting. We just kept saying, ‘Let’s get the next possession.’ They battled as hard as they could and the first 14 minutes was really good basketball. But then it got a little out of hand. We didn’t knock down some shots that we normally knock down, but that’s what the No. 1 team will do to you.”
The Bulldogs led 14-12 just over a minute into the second quarter, but the Valkyries ended the second quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 29-18 lead into halftime.
“We were tight at first,” Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir said. “The game got to 18-all and then we went on the run before halftime. I think the kids were nervous before we finally shook those nerves a little bit.”
By the final horn, the Valkyries had set a tournament record for assists, posting 28 dimes on 30 made field goals.
Sacred Heart’s Reagan Bender led all scorers with 24 points.
Kensley Feltner paced Lawrence County with 14 points.
For both Feltners, the end of this season also brings an end to the mother/daughter combination at Lawrence County. Melinda Feltner is grateful for the opportunity she had to coach her daughter for her varsity career.
“I still plan on coaching next year,” Melinda Feltner said with a laugh during the postgame conference when asked what it was like for the mother and daughter to go out together. “But it’s been a special ride. We talked about it and tried not to stress about this time, because we knew it was coming. It’ll definitely be different. But it’s been a pleasure. Sometimes we would get at each other. We’d get home and say ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ But she’s a great kid who has worked hard to earn what she’s earned and she’s had great teammates around her all the time. It’s been a wonderful journey and it’s a special bond that we have that no one can take away. I’m blessed to have this opportunity.”
The Seventh Region champion Valkyries move onto the quarterfinals to meet Owensboro Catholic at 11 a.m. on Friday at Rupp Arena.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 6 12 8 7 — 33: Ward 1, Nelson 4, Feltner 14, Adkins 11, Curnutte 3, Bloomfield 0, Maynard 0, See 0, Patton 0, Artrip 0, Holt 0, Kitts 0, Stafford 0.
