The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Icon High School basketball blox

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lawrence County’s pursuit of a state title came up just a few games short, as the Bulldogs lost to Sacred Heart 70-33 on Wednesday in the Sweet Sixteen girls basketball first round.

“I thought we played good the first 14 minutes and then they were a whole lot to handle,” Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said of the Valkyries. “I was very proud of our girls for not quitting. We just kept saying, ‘Let’s get the next possession.’ They battled as hard as they could and the first 14 minutes was really good basketball. But then it got a little out of hand. We didn’t knock down some shots that we normally knock down, but that’s what the No. 1 team will do to you.”

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you