LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Ashland had five chances to score a bucket on its first possession against Knott County Central.
It took an entire half for the Patriots to see the ball find the bottom of the net.
Kylie Gayheart splashed a wing 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give Knott County Central its first basket. The Kittens had already built an 18-point lead behind a large rebounding advantage in the first half.
Ashland sustained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game and advanced with a 46-34 win in the opening round of the state tournament at Rupp Arena.
Sitting at the table in the postgame press conference, Kittens coach Stacy Franz Davis said watching her team score a victory on the most hallowed hardwood in the commonwealth was like a dream come true.
“For these girls to run a gauntlet at the region (tournament) and then come to State and pull out a win in their first game at Rupp Arena, it’s pretty sweet,” Davis said. “It’s the first time at Rupp for any of us. I’m just speechless.”
Ashland held an 18-5 rebounding edge after one quarter. The shots were not falling for either side, but the Kittens had more success navigating the early minutes on the big stage.
The Kittens grabbed 17 offensive boards and posted 28 points in the paint. Kenleigh Woods tallied 13 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as she found more driving lanes in the final two quarters.
“We tell the girls that we have to own the boards,” Davis said. “And we did that, so we didn’t have to worry about that part.
“Kenleigh is our engine and our motor. She plays like that day in and day out. She plays at 100% in games and practice.”
Knott County Central (23-10) missed its first 18 field-goal attempts before Gayheart splashed a triple before just halftime to bring the Patriots within 15 points at the break. Ashland still led 21-6.
“I’m really proud of the way the girls fought,” Knott County Central coach Justin Amburgey said. “It’s kind of what we have been all year. We’ve dug ourselves a hole at times. We fight hard to get back in games and we have won a lot of games that way. It just didn’t happen today. We couldn’t make one in the first quarter. I don’t know if it was jitters or what. We came back and won the second half.”
The Kittens forced 20 Patriots turnovers and the defensive energy helped the team settle into the state tournament atmosphere.
“It’s what we have thrived on all season long,” Davis said. “It’s our defensive effort. They came out in the first half, and I don’t think Knott County Central knew what hit them. They had to force some shots and it set the momentum. We didn’t shoot the ball really well either.”
“We’ve said that offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships,” she added.
Ashland (26-7) led wire-to-wire, but Knott County Central cut the deficit to single digits once in the second half on a jumper by Kaylee Gibson early in the fourth quarter.
After an Ashland timeout, the Kittens scored the next four points. Woods recorded seven straight for Ashland and a Sellars layup delivered the decisive bucket.
The Kittens meet McCracken County (33-3) in the state quarterfinals today at Rupp Arena at 6.
ASHLAND 11 10 12 13 — 46: Woods 21, Karle 2, J. Gulley 6, Sellars 12, A. Gulley 3, Duckwyler 0, Troxler 0, DeLaney 2, Scites 0, Lucas 0, Rogers 0.
KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL 0 6 16 12 — 34: Gayheart 6, Hall 2, Pollard 5, Fletcher 0, H. Combs 5, Roberts 0, Gibson 9, Moore 0, Reed 2, Conley 0, M. Combs 0, Miller 0, Bentley 3, Hammond 2, R. Combs 0.