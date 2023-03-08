The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — No. 7 seed Tolsia gave No. 2 seed Tucker County all it wanted for two-plus quarters in Wednesday night’s girls Class A quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, but the Mountain Lions pulled away late for a convincing 66-44 win.

With the loss, the Rebels saw their season come to a close with a final record of 17-9, while Tucker County (20-2) advanced to the Class A semifinals on Friday morning in which it will play No. 3 seed Doddridge County in a 9:30 a.m. tip.

