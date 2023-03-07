CHARLESTON — When shots don’t fall, basketball teams do.
Fourth-seeded Cabell Midland (18-7) made just 13 of 40 shots Tuesday night in a 42-39 loss to No. 5 seed Spring Mills (21-0) in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA girls state basketball tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Knights made 1 of 12 shots from 3-point range, including a miss by Jayda Allie from the left corner in the closing seconds. Jazmyn Wheeler rebounded, but her reverse layup came off the rim at the final horn.
“We came out a little tight,” Cabell Midland coach Randy Templeton said. “The shots we usually make didn’t fall. Easy shots that usually go in for us were in and out, in and out. It wasn’t their fault. They just didn’t go in. It wasn’t our night for them to go in.”
The contest was close throughout. Cabell Midland led by six points with 1:19 left before halftime and took a 20-16 lead to the locker room. The Cardinals led by six after a 17-7 run to start the second half.
The Knights tied it at 37-37 on a basket by Wheeler off an offensive rebound. Olivia Bolduc, though, scored on a bank shot with 31 seconds left to give Spring Mills a lead it didn’t surrender.
Bolduc added two free throws with 19 seconds left to make it 41-37. Allie scored with 12 seconds left to pull Cabell Midland within two. Bolduc made a foul shot with 11 seconds to play to set the score.
Allie said her 3-point attempt that would have tied it felt good. The senior guard blamed herself for missing that shot and for an errant pass for Wheeler that cost the Knights a key possession late.
“I blame myself on that turnover,” Allie said, breaking into tears. “I threw it out of bounds. We were looking to get it to Jazmyn, but she wasn’t there. If we take that back, we easily could have won.”
Templeton had none of that, consoling Allie as she wiped her tears with her inside front of her jersey.
“That was one play in a bunch,” he told Allie. “Look at all the plays you made.”
Spring Mills’ Kilah Dandridge also made plays. The sophomore was 9 for 14 from the floor and scored 25 points to go with six steals, five rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot.
“I felt like it was a mismatch,” Dandridge said of her play inside.
Bolduc backed Dandridge with 12 points. Wheeler led the Knights with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Allie scored 11 points. Josie Graves pulled down 10 rebounds.
“It was a tough loss,” Templeton said. “I hate it for these girls.”
Seniors Wheeler and Allie ended their careers as the only players in program history to make it to the state tournament in four consecutive seasons.
Spring Mills takes on top-seeded Wheeling Park at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. Spring Valley and Morgantown meet at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the other semifinal.
SPRING MILLS 5 11 17 9 — 42: R. Edsell 1-4 0-0 0-0 2, C. Edsell 1-8 0-4 1-2 3, Bolduc 4-13 1-3 3-4 12, Griffin 0-7 0-4 0-0 0, Dandridge 9-14 1-1 6-7 25, McIntyre 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Bush 0-2 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-50 2-13 10-13 42.
CABELL MIDLAND 8 12 7 12 — 39: Wheeler 7-12 0-1 0-0 14, Aldridge 2-6 1-3 2-5 7, Graves 0-6 0-0 3-4 3, Allie 2-10 0-6 7-8 11, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Cremeans 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Parsons 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, Conrad 2-2 0-0 0-0 4. Totals: 13-40 1-12 12-17 39.
Rebounds: SM 29 (R. Edsell 8), CM Wheeler 13. Team rebounds: SM 2, CM 0. Deadball rebounds: SM 1, CM 3. Steals: SM 11 (Dandridge 6), CM 5 (Allie 2). Blocked shots: SM 2 (R. Edsell, Dandridge), CM 2 (Wheeler). Assists: SM 5 (Bolduc 2, Dandridge 2), CM 6 (Allie 4). Turnovers: SM 12, CM 19. Fouls: SM 15, CM 15. Fouled out: Aldridge. Technical fouls: none.