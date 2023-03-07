The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- Spring Valley's girls didn't have much trouble with Woodrow Wilson in the first round of the Class AAAA state basketball tournament at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. 

The No. 3 Timberwolves shot 61.5% in the third quarter and started the second half with an 11-2 run, which was enough to down the No. 6 Flying Eagles 59-47 in Tuesday's quarterfinal. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

