CHARLESTON -- Spring Valley's girls didn't have much trouble with Woodrow Wilson in the first round of the Class AAAA state basketball tournament at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The No. 3 Timberwolves shot 61.5% in the third quarter and started the second half with an 11-2 run, which was enough to down the No. 6 Flying Eagles 59-47 in Tuesday's quarterfinal.
Spring Valley (21-4) moves on to face No. 2 Morgantown in Thursday's semifinal round at 11:15 a.m., with a spot in the state championship game on the line. The Mohigans routed Princeton 58-21 on Tuesday.
Dria Parker and Hallie Bailey led the Timberwolves with a game-high 16 points each. Bailey tallied eight assists and five steals. Haleigh Crum scored 10 points for Spring Valley.
"I thought it was a really good team win for us," Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. "Coming out and playing at 9:30 in the morning is tough. In the first quarter, I thought we didn't play as well as we could have. We got our shooting down in the third quarter and we started attacking the rim and took better shots. We played a lot of good defense that led to some easy baskets."
Spring Valley's defense was a big factor. The Timberwolves forced 16 turnovers and scored 21 points off those turnovers. Woodrow Wilson (16-9) forced nine turnovers and scored just four points off them.
After three lead changes in the first quarter, Woodrow Wilson held a 9-8 lead eight minutes in. Spring Valley went 3 of 14 from the field in the opening quarter.
Spring Valley's shooting improved in the second quarter as it made 5 of 10 field goals and the Timberwolves led 25-16 with 1:44 left in the first half.
That's when the Flying Eagles went on a 6-0 run and the Timberwolves held a slim 25-22 lead at intermission.
Spring Valley came out swinging to start the second half, though, as the Timberwolves outscored the Flying Eagles 17-8 in the third quarter. Spring Valley led by 14 when Parker hit a jumper to make the score 42-28 with 34 seconds left in the third.
Woodrow Wilson put together a 17-point fourth quarter, but Spring Valley matched that total, making 4 of 7 field goals and 9 of 10 free throws in the final period.
"I think we took some bad shots in (the first half)," Miller said. "In the third quarter, our defense really picked it up and put pressure on them which led to some steals."
After shooting 33.3% in the first half, Spring Valley had a 60% second half shooting percentage. Miller said better defense led to the better shooting percentage.
"A lot of those shots were in transition," Miller said. "They were in the paint and that leads to high percentage shots."
Despite Spring Valley's size advantage, Woodrow Wilson won the rebounding battle 36-24. Spring Valley, however, allowed just 14 points in the paint.
"We still got outrebounded by 12, I think," Miller said. "It's hard to believe for us. We usually rebound well. We knew we had a size advantage inside and we knew if we worked the ball inside-out we'd have a shot."
Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors credited the Timberwolves.
"Hat's off to Spring Valley," Nabors said. "They played a magnificent game. Really good game plan. I'm just proud of my girls. We fought and gave everything we had. It just wasn't our day."
Nabors said turnovers were a persistent problem for his team.
"We just didn't take care of the ball," Nabors said. "I thought we played a little too passive at times. They took total advantage of us."
Abby Dillon led Woodrow Wilson with 15 points. The Flying Eagles went 16 of 48 (33.3%) from the field, compared to Spring Valley's 20-of-44 (45.5%) shooting performance.
Spring Valley has a day to recoup and prepare for Morgantown, and Miller and company will return home to await Friday's semifinal.
"The good thing about this year's tournament is you get a day break in between," Miller said. "We're going to eat and go home and sleep in our own beds. Then we'll come back and refocus. I've seen Morgantown play a couple times and they're really good."
Spring Valley and Morgantown have not met this season.
No. 3 Spring Valley 59, No. 6 Woodrow Wilson 47
Woodrow Wilson;9;13;8;17;--;47
Spring Valley;8;17;17;17;--;59
Woodrow Wilson (16-9)
Thompson 3-10 4-5 10, Creasey 4-11 2-2 12, Cross 2-4 0-0 4, Dillon 4-15 4-4 15, Burton 2-3 0-2 4, Hazelwood 0-1 0-0 0, Belcher 0-1 0-0 0, Manns 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 16-48 10-13 47.
Spring Valley (21-4)
Crum 3-8 3-7 10, Bailey 5-12 5-6 16, Ellis 4-7 0-0 8, Parker 5-10 4-4 16, Daniels 2-6 2-2 6, Henson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-44 14-19 59.
3-point goals: Woodrow 5-18 (Thompson 0-2, Creasey 2-7, Dillon 3-8, Belcher 0-1). Spring Valley 5-11 (Crum 1-3, Bailey 1-2, Parker 2-5, Henson 1-1). Rebounds: Woodrow 36 (Cross 9), Spring Valley 24 (Daniels 8). Assists: Woodrow 7 (Creasey 4), Spring Valley 13 (Bailey 8). Technical fouls: Thompson