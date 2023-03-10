The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ashland's Aryanna Gulley blocks out during the state tournament quarterfinals against McCracken County on Friday night.

 Les Nicholson | For The Herald-Dispatch

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- For Ashland, it's the Bittersweet 16.

The Kittens (26-7) rallied hard but lost 51-47 to McCracken County (34-3) Friday in the Kentucky high school girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals at Rupp Arena. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

