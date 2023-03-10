The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DAYTON, Ohio -- A cold front swept through southwest Ohio and apparently into the Wheelersburg locker room Friday.

The Pirates (24-3) shot a frosty 14 for 51 (27.4%) in a 55-37 loss to Columbus Africentric (20-4) in the Division III semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament at the University of Dayton Arena. Wheelersburg went 3 for 16 from 3-point range.

