DAYTON, Ohio -- A cold front swept through southwest Ohio and apparently into the Wheelersburg locker room Friday.
The Pirates (24-3) shot a frosty 14 for 51 (27.4%) in a 55-37 loss to Columbus Africentric (20-4) in the Division III semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament at the University of Dayton Arena. Wheelersburg went 3 for 16 from 3-point range.
Wheelersburg was 5 for 28 in the first half and fell behind 19-7 after one quarter. The Nubians, who made 12 of 20 first-half shots, stretched the lead to 27-13 by halftime. Africentric made 22 of 45 shots (48.8%) for the game despite a 1-for-10 performance from beyond the 3-point line.
The Nubians outrebounded the Pirates 39-26 and turned 14 offensive boards into 14 points, allowing them to overcome 20 turnovers. Africentric outscored Wheelersburg 40-20 in the paint.
"They doubled us on points in the paint and on second-chance points (14-7)," Wheelersburg coach Dusty Spradlin said. "Their speed was something we were aware of, but is so difficult to simulate in practice. Unfortunately, we struggled rebounding the ball and shooting as well. The first half we didn't get a lot of good ball movement and had to work so hard to get a good shot." "
Spradlin said he was proud of his team for making its first state Final Four appearance.
"We did some good things," he said. "We defended well. They're all special, but no one has been able to do what this group has done. They'll forever be remembered as the one group that got here and left their mark on this program forever."
Natiah Nelson scored 13 points and Jeniya Bowers 10 to lead the Nubians. Kierra Maynard and Makenna Walker paced the Pirates with 10 points each.
COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC 19 8 12 16 -- 55: Winfrey 6, Bowers 10, Thompson 4, Grace 9, Nelson 13, Howell 2, Little 5, CLayborn 6, Martin 0, Overby 0, Borwn 0.
