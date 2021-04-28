CHARLESTON — Following the first half, about the only intrigue remaining in Wednesday’s Nitro-Midland Trail Class AAA girls basketball state quarterfinal was the triple-double watch on Wildcats’ All-State senior point guard Baylee Goins.
Goins didn’t quite get there, most likely because she only played 23 minutes, but Nitro was more than happy to take home a 63-28 victory and advance to Friday’s 11:15 a.m. semifinal against No. 2 Fairmont Senior.
With Nitro ahead 61-17 and 6:02 left in the game, Goins subbed out with 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. It looked like she was done for the day, but then Wildcats coach Pat Jones sent her back to the scorer’s table to report in with a little more than four minutes left. But before Goins could get back on the floor, Nitro called a timeout and Goins was summoned back to the bench for good.
Did someone put a bug in Jones’ ear about Goins’ possible triple-double, a state tournament rarity?
“I was protecting her legs for the next game,” Jones said. “Taylor (Maddox) looked a little winded, but then one of my assistants told me I hadn’t burned any timeouts, so I burned a timeout and saved Baylee’s legs. I let (Maddox) work the ball a little more so that Baylee’s not the only one handling the ball night in and night out.”
Goins was certainly stellar when she was on the floor, sinking 4 of 6 from 3-point range and driving and dishing to open teammates, beneficiaries of all her assists. Maddox and Danielle Ward each finished with 10 points and Emily Lancaster added nine for the No. 3 seed Wildcats (16-1), who earned their 13th straight win.
Jones was also impressed with his team’s 18 steals, five of which came from Goins.
“I thought we played an outstanding game today, especially on defense,” he said. “I told them before the game we have to outrebound them because they had us a little outsized, but Emily and Brooklyn (Bowen) and Baylee all stepped up real big inside.
“I thought our defensive pressure really stood out today against their team. I’m not saying they’re a bad team, but I thought steals-wise, we had a lot of steals today.”
It didn’t take Goins long to figure out what the No. 6 Patriots (8-2) were doing on defense.
“They had one girl on me the whole time,” Goins said, “but they weren’t matching up with the rest of my teammates, so I would go off the dribble and find my open teammates.”
Midland Trail coach John Mark Kincaid explained his team’s defensive options against Goins.
“The plan was to know where she was,” Kincaid said. “Let’s play not aggressive, but passive-aggressive. Backpedal, help. We lost her a couple times and should have double-teamed her.
“Really, the first quarter with their offense (was) more not our defense, other than we just didn’t make shots. I think our defense would have worked if we made a shot or two.”
Nitro vaulted into leads of 17-4 after one quarter and 36-9 at halftime against the Patriots, who moved up from Class A to AAA this season in the state’s new four-class setup.
“I thought we had a good plan,” Kincaid said, “and we watched the video, and I really we thought we could compete with them. Still do — even though they wore us out. You shoot 3 for 20 the first half — we just couldn’t buy a shot — had a bunch of turnovers. I think the nerves really affected us more than we thought.
“But super proud of this team … before the season started, we moved up to triple-A and I don’t think anybody sitting here thought we had a chance to win our first sectional game.” Meghan Gill led Trail with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Jolee Stephenson also grabbed 11 boards.
On Friday, Nitro tries to secure a spot in the state championship game for the first time since 2001 when it lost to Capital 41-38 in the Class AAA finals. Prior to last season, the Wildcats hadn’t even appeared in the state tournament since 2007.
Goins was asked if making the final four was a big thing, or if it’s getting back to the finals for the first time in 20 years.
“They’re both big things,” Goins said, “because we never came this far, so that’s obviously a big thing. But the championship’s even bigger.”
Midland Trail 4 5 5 14 — 28: Nuckols 2-7 1-1 5, Gill 5-18 3-4 14, Kessler 0-1 0-0 0, J. Stephenson 0-2 2-4 2, Dickerson 3-19 0-0 7, Dozier 0-0 0-0 0, B. Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Brumfield 0-0 0-0 0, Maxwell 0-2 0-0 0, Harrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-49 6-9 28.
Nitro 17 19 18 9 — 53: Bowen 2-9 2-5 7, Maddox 3-14 2-2 10, Goins 5-12 1-3 15, Lancaster 4-11 1-2 9, P. Ward 4-5 0-0 8, Perry 0-7 0-0 0, D. Ward 5-6 0-0 10, Scarberry 1-2 0-0 2, Elkins 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 24-70 8-14 63.
3-point goals: Midland Trail 2-16 (Nuckols 0-2, Gill 1-6, Kessler 0-1, Dickerson 1-7). Nitro 7-20: Bowen 1-5, Maddox 2-9, Goins 4-6.
PETERSBURG 49, CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 46: Petersburg nearly put on a clinic of how not to close out a game at the girls basketball state tournament Wednesday afternoon.
The Vikings, making their first visit to the big show since 2007, went scoreless for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter before hanging on to a 49-46 victory against Charleston Catholic in a tight but turnover-filled Class AA quarterfinal.
Kym Minnich donated a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) for the No. 3 seed Vikings (15-1), who advance into Friday’s 9:30 a.m. semifinal against Wyoming East, which defeated Mingo Central on Wednesday, 60-32.
Following a back-and-forth first half, Petersburg used a strong third quarter to take a 45-33 lead into the final period, but then the bottom fell out of its offense. The Vikings were 1 of 13 shooting in the fourth period, 2 of 8 on free throws and committed several of their 32 turnovers against a tenacious Irish defense.
“Both teams pride themselves on their defense,” said Petersburg coach Jon Webster, “and I think at times both teams kind of took control. It got to the fourth quarter and it seemed like Charleston Catholic weared on us a little bit, so hats off to them. They did a great job sticking with what they do.
“From the very beginning, we’ve made our focus on the defense. Even if you can’t throw the ball in the ocean, you can always guard somebody. We struggled in the fourth quarter throwing the ball in the ocean, so we had to rely on that defense and just kept playing hard and getting after the ball, and Charleston Catholic did, too.”
The No. 6 seed Irish (9-4) weren’t exactly lighting it up themselves on offense, finishing the game shooting 25% from the floor with 30 turnovers. But they kept chipping away at that 45-33 deficit as Petersburg’s dry spell kept going and going.
Catholic got within 45-41 on a rebound goal with 3:07 left by Sydney Bolles (19 points, eight rebounds, six blocked shots) and had four good looks at the basket over the next couple of minutes, all to no avail. Jenna Burgess then ended the Vikings’ cold snap with a pull-up jumper for a 47-41 lead with 59 seconds to go.
The Irish made one last push, getting a steal and three-point play from Bolles with 3.5 seconds left to make it 49-46.
Petersburg, though, was able to get the ball across midcourt before it went out of bounds with about one second remaining, and didn’t let the Irish get anywhere close enough to launch a potentially tying 3 at the buzzer.
Hannah Rahin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Catholic, which made the state tournament field for the first time since 2018.
“I felt like in the first half, we had some of those Civic Center jitters,” Rahin said, “and for me it was definitely hard with Sydney being in foul trouble because she helps me get a lot of stuff going.”
Bolles, the team’s back-line stopper, picked up her second foul with 2:21 left in the first quarter and sat for a while, but then was whistled for her third with 2:30 to go before halftime and again subbed out. She didn’t foul out, but often had to play wary defense while on the floor in the second half.
“The coaches were saying to me to not try and jump up,” Bolles said, “and use your long arms to your advantage because sometimes you don’t even have to jump to get that third foul, fourth foul. And bring energy on the bench when I am in foul trouble because it matters all the way around.”
There were six ties and five lead changes in the first half, which ended with Petersburg up 28-27 on a last-second driving shot by Kayla Lantz (nine points, eight rebounds).
“A lot of respect for Petersburg,” said Irish coach Wes Hevener. “They’ve got a lot of talent. We knew coming in it would be difficult. They’re very physical and run some good sets. Defensively, we watched on film their 2-2-1 press and they turned people over a lot, and, looking at the stats, they kind of did that to us a little bit.”
Charleston Catholic 11 16 6 13 — 46: Mullen 1-7 2-4 4, Cimino 1-5 2-2 4, Rushworth 0-8 4-5 4, Bolles 8-19 3-3 19. Rahin 3-14 8-12 14, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Skinner 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 13-53 20-28 46.
Petersburg 9 19 17 4 —49: Kitzmiller 1-7 1-4 4, Minnich 4-8 3-6 11, Lantz 4-16 1-4 9, Burgess 1-6 3-4 5, Taylor 2-6 0-0 5, Kaposy 3-5 2-2 8, Turner 0-4 0-0 0, Corbin 3-6 1-1 7.
3-point goals: Charleston Catholic 0-8 (Cimino 0-2, Bolles 0-3, Rahin 0-3). Midland Trail: 2-13 (Kitzmiller 1-1, Lantz 0-3, Burgess 0-2, Taylor 1-3, Turner 0-3, Corbin 0-1).
NORTH MARION 80, HAMPSHIRE 47: Senior guard Karlie Denham scored 29 points to lead unbeaten North Marion to an 80-47 win over Hampshire in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA girls basketball state tournament Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
The win sends No. 2-seeded North Marion (14-0) to a semifinal showdown against No. 3 Nitro (16-1) at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
Denham added seven assists and five steals while sophomore Olivia Toland had 16 points and freshman Emma Freels scored 12.
North Marion led 27-11 after one quarter and stretched it to 46-19 at halftime. Denham had 17 points at the break.
North Marion Katlyn Carson’s finished with eight points, nine rebounds and led all players with five blocks.
Hampshire (11-5) was led by Ellen Keaton, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Trojans were hampered by 30 turnovers.
Hampshire 11 8 17 11 — 47: Ault 1-8 0-0 3, Keaton 8-14 3-3 20, Bloomquist 2-8 0-1 4, Selan 0-1 0-2 0, Fields 3-18 0-0 8, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 0-3 0-0 0, Kerns 0-0 0-1 0, K. Heatwole 1-1 0-0 2, Pryor 3-4 3-3 9, Crane 0-0 0-0 0, J. Heatwole 0-1 1-2 1, Shanholtz 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 18-60 7-14 27.
North Marion 27 19 25 9 — 80: Denham 11-18 3-4 29, Freels 3-8 5-6 12, Toland 7-10 0-0 16, Stemple 2-3 0-0 5, Carson 4-9 0-1 8, Beaty 1-7 0-0 2, Megna 1-8 0-0 2, Markley 1-4 0-0 2, Kotsko 0-2 0-0 0, Shelosky 2-2 0-0 0, Kerere 2-6 0-0 4, McIntosh 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 32-79 8-11 80.
3-point goals: Hampshire 4-19 (Ault 1-3, Keaton 1-3, Bloomquist 0-1, Fields 2-9, Knight 0-2, Cook 0-1). North Marion 8-22 (Denham 4-8, Freels 1-2, Toland 2-3, Stemple 1-1, Beaty 0-2, Megna 0-1, Markley 0-1, Kotsko 0-2, Shelosky 0-2).
FAIRMONT SENIOR 56, LEWIS COUNTY 29: Junior guard and West Virginia University commit Marley Washenitz poured in 18 points and doled out five assists to lead the Polar Bears to a win in the Class AAA girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum.
Fairmont Senior (16-0), the No. 1 seed, advances to Friday’s semifinals, where it awaits the Logan-PikeView winner at 7:15 p.m.
Washenitz shot 7 of 15 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from the 3-point line, and grabbed five rebounds to go along with six steals.
Emily Starn added 11 points and six steals for the Polar Bears, and Meredith Maier scored seven points and hauled in nine boards.
Fairmont jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and built a 36-10 advantage by halftime. The Polar Bears scored 34 points off 34 Lewis County turnovers and tallied 23 steals as a team.
Olivia Krinov led the Minutemen (8-10) with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Lewis County 6 4 8 11 — 29: Krinov 4-12 0-1 8, James 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-5 2-4 2, E. Cayton 2-6 3-3 7, Starett 1-3 0-0 2, Wyatt 2-3 0-0 4, Post 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, L. Cayton 0-0 0-0 0, McDougal 0-0 0-0 0, Good 1-1 0-0 2, Pinkney 1-2 0-0 2, Stump 0-0 0-0 0, Butcher 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-35 5-8 29.
Fairmont Senior 14 22 12 8 —56: Beresford 1-9 3-4 5, Starn 4-10 1-3 11, Washenitz 7-15 1-2 18, Jenkins 3-7 2-3 8, Maier 3-6 0-0 7, Awbrey 0-1 0-0 0, Hager 0-1 0-0 0, Blasher 2-3 2-2 7, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-54 9-14 56.
3-point goals: Lewis County 0-7 (James 0-2, Brown 0-1, E. Cayton 0-3, Starett 0-1). Fairmont Senior 7-23 (Beresford 0-5, Starn 2-6, Washenitz 3-6, Jenkins 0-3, Maier 1-2, Blasher 1-1).