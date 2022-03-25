Re’Shawna Stone poured in 25 points and Zakiyah Winfield added 23 as the No. 3 Glenville State University women’s basketball team secured the NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament championship with an 85-72 victory over fifth-seeded Western Washington Friday night in Birmingham, Alabama.
Friday’s win marks the Pioneers’ first national championship in program history.
Stone converted 11 of 16 shots from the field and came up with five steals, and Winfield grabbed seven boards. Dazha Congleton chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds.
Leading 67-62 at the start of the fourth quarter, Glenville reeled off a 13-6 run over the next four minutes to solidify the lead for good.
The Pioneers shot just 41% from the floor but forced Western Washington to commit 25 turnovers and held the Vikings to just 2 of 14 from the 3-point line.
Brooke Waling led Western Washington with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Emma Duff donated 17 points and nine rebounds. WWU’s Katrina Gimmaka added 12 points.
Glenville finishes the season with a school-record 35 wins and just one loss.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.