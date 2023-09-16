The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

650219b36d1d4.preview
Buy Now

A trio world-renowned whitewater explorers will speak about their paddling adventures and respond to questions from the public during a free program starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at The Lookout Point at Adventures on the Gorge near Fayetteville.

The event, sponsored by Adventures on the Gorge, is being offered in conjunction with American Whitewater’s 40th annual Gauley Fest, billed as the world’s largest paddling festival, which gets underway Friday at Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park in Summersville.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you