CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Jaycie Goad was Jaycie good.
The Boyd County freshman shortstop went 2 for 2 and drove in five runs Friday to lead Boyd County (14-3) to a 10-7 victory over Huntington High (5-14) in the Tri-State Softball Showcase.
The game was called in the bottom of the sixth inning after a 30-minute lightning delay. The teams took the field again, but before the first pitch could be thrown, lightning flashed again and umpires and coaches agreed to end it.
“It was annoying,” Goad said. “I don’t like it, especially after the second time. It was annoying to have to wait 30 minutes.”
Goad annoyed the Highlanders in a back-and-forth game the Lions won with two runs in the fourth inning. Addi Miller led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on an infield hit by Kyli Kouns and scored when Makenna Mulhearn hit into a fielder’s choice to make it 8-7.
Kouns scored on a sacrifice fly by Goad to make it 9-7. Mulhearn singled in Miller in the sixth to extend it to 10-7.
Huntington High took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Lexi Black scored from third on a failed pick-off attempt. She did it again in the fourth inning, as did Izzy Johnson, when the Highlanders scored three runs to tie it 7-7.
“We had that one bad inning with some self-inflicted stuff,” Lions coach Dave Wheeler said. “We swung the bats better.”
The Lions scored two on a home run by Goad in the bottom of the first. The Highlanders responded with three runs — one on an error, one on a fielder’s choice and one off a single by Jayla Bias-Smith, in the second to lead 4-3.
The Huntington High lead didn’t last long. Goad drove in two more runs and Sara Bays doubled home two to back Myla Hamilton crossing the plate on a wild pitch as Boyd County plated five runs in the second to lead 7-4.
“Jaycie Goad had a really good game offensively and defensively,” Wheeler said. “Addi Miller in her first start in the nine-hole went 2 for 2 and a sacrifice and two stolen bases. Haleigh Sharp did a good job in relief throwing strikes and getting outs.”
Both teams’ No. 9 hitters performed well. Miller went 2 for 2 with a pair of stolen bases, one run scored and a sacrifice bunt. Huntington High’s Johnson was 3 for 3 with a double, two singles, one RBI and one run scored.
Alexis Gibson went 3 for 4 and Black 2 for 2.
Scheduled games Friday matching Cabell Midland-Symmes Valley and Ironton-Lincoln County were washed out.
Both teams return to action in the Showcase Saturday. Boyd County plays host to Ironton at 10 a.m. Huntington High is at Ashland to take on Montgomery County at 2 p.m. and the Kittens at 6 p.m.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 130 300 — 7 11 1
BOYD COUNTY 250 201 — 10 9 4
Bias-Smith, Johnston, Conley and Langdon; Bays, Sharp (5) and Kouns.
Hitting: (HH) Black 2-4, A. Gibson 3-4 2B, Johnson 3-3 2B; (BC) Mulhearn 2 RBI, Goad 2-2 HR 5 RBI, Bays 2B, Miller 2-2 2 SB.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
