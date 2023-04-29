CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Greatest of All Defenders. Go Out and Dominate.
Whatever Jaycie Goad’s last name can translate to, the Boyd County High School shortstop is living up to it.
Updated: April 30, 2023 @ 1:27 am
CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Greatest of All Defenders. Go Out and Dominate.
Whatever Jaycie Goad’s last name can translate to, the Boyd County High School shortstop is living up to it.
Goad leads the Lions with eight home runs, 34 runs batted in and 38 runs scored, impressive for a freshman. She also bats .469, good for second on the Boyd County club to Kyli Kouns’ .494. Goad’s 38 hits trail only Kouns’ team-best 42. Goad also is second on the team in stolen bases, doubles and triples.
The young infielder said she’s driven because she’s a ninth-grader playing against mostly upperclassmen.
“It makes me work harder every day,” Goad said. “I want to continue to have my spot at shortstop. I want to continue to be in the lineup. I want to continue that this year and the next three years.”
And even after that. Goad said she hopes to play college softball.
“That’s my main goal right now,” Goad said. “I want to play college softball. I’d like to do something in the medical field, but still stay in the game. Maybe physical therapy or something like that.”
Boyd County softball coach Dave Wheeler said Goad has what it takes to play at the next level if she continues to play as she has.
“Jaycie’s really good offensively and defensively,” Wheeler said.
Goad said practicing softball, hanging out with friends and vacationing with family at Vero Beach, Florida, are her hobbies. Practicing was the first she mentioned.
A former pitcher, Goad has adapted to life outside the circle.
“That was my main position,” Goad said. “I wanted to pitch all the time but I hurt my shoulder and turned into a middle infielder.”
Goad credited her teammates for the Lions’ 19-5 record. She said her parents, Jason and Tina Goad, have greatly helped her, as have others.
“My coaches push me every day, my teammates push me,” Goad said. “I have to thank them and my hitting coach Adam (Lalonde).”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
