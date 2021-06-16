WILLIAMSON — History was made in the 2021 running of the annual Hatfield McCoy Marathon as Williamson native Nick Goff became the first local resident to finish in first place for the full marathon.
Goff finished the challenging course which traverses through the hills of both Pike County, Kentucky and Mingo County in 3:18:04.
“I’ve ran this race quite a bit, I’ve done the half marathon maybe five times and the full about five times now,” Goff said. “I’ve finished third place, finished second in 2019, and now first. It feels great to finally be the winner.”
Goff, who now resides in Huntington, grew up in the Fairview community of Williamson and was a 1997 graduate of Williamson High School.
He was in line to win the 2019 running of the marathon but said that he cramped up while crossing from Kentucky into West Virginia on the Second Avenue Bridge and ended up finishing in second place.
Goff said that winning the 22nd running of his hometown marathon is something he won’t forget.
“To come back here and run with people from all over the world and all over the country and to be a local person and have grown up here, it definitely feels nice to win it.”
Goff said that his training consists of running about 40 miles per week, a lot of cross-training with weights, and riding his bike.
It was truly a family affair for Goff as he was greeted at the finish line by several friends and family members who still reside in his hometown. Nick’s wife, Stacy Goff, also ran the marathon and came in 22nd overall (4th for females) with a final time of 4:20:58.
Claiming second place overall was Harlen Jones who finished with a time of 3:25:46 while Matt Heacock came in third with a time of 3:28:24.
Finishing first place in the female division, and fourth overall, was Heather Hudak of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a final time of 3:40:18.
Hudak said that unlike most runners who excel on flat course, that she is at her best on challenging courses like that of the Hatfield McCoy Marathon.
“This was my first time running this marathon and my second first place finish ever, with the other also coming on a quirky course like this one” Hudak said. “I’m not super fast on flat courses but something where only crazy people come out I tend to do okay.”