HUNTINGTON – Time for boxers to pound the gloves again. They get the chance this weekend in the Tri-State Golden Gloves scheduled at the Doubletree by Hilton Huntington for the first time.
Amateur champions have an opportunity to advance to the national Golden Gloves scheduled Aug. 9-14 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In addition, four professional fights are scheduled Friday night following the amateur competition for men and women in novice and open class. Open champions qualify for the nationals.
Show times are 3 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. The pros will compete on Friday at 7 p.m.
Pros scheduled to box are Gage Townson, Andrew Litteral, Shaden White and Charles Hanshaw.
Tickets are $25 per day for the amateurs and $500 for a table (seats six). Pro tickets are $40 with a reduction for those who buy tickets to both Friday events.
“We want to make this great again, big again,” Hanshaw said about the Gloves which used to fill Veterans Memorial Field House in Huntington for shows in the past. “A lot of people remember that.”
Hanshaw said more than 100 amateurs have signed up to compete. Several local gyms will be represented including TKO Boxing Club, Westwood Boys Club and Fitness World. Fighters from Ohio also are expected.