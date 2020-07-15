HUNTINGTON — Maybe the only thing that can rival the quick spread of a virus is a rumor.
Speculation that the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association demanded the Ohio High School Athletic Association move the 2020 football season to the spring of 2021 appears to have no merit. Not that the subject hadn’t been broached, as many options have been discussed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused havoc in athletics.
OHSAA interim Commissioner Bob Goldring on Tuesday said he’s confident football practice will begin Aug. 1 as scheduled.
“I’m nervous,” Goldring said, before adding that medical experts believe the risk is low for younger ages.
Goldring said he’s not sure how the rumor of a season switch grew so rapidly.
“To my knowledge, nothing was asked of the board to consider spring for football,” Goldring said. “I hate to sound like a broken record, but our main objective is to move forward with 10 sports in the fall, but not be naive that there are options if plans are derailed.”
Goldring also said the OHSAA will leave it up to each school district whether it participates in sports in the fall.
The OHSFCA issued a news release that denied some media reports that it was pushing for a change to the spring.
In the release, the OHSFCA wrote, “We cannot emphasize enough to our members the following: The OHSFCA makes proposals to the OHSAA regarding football. The OHSAA has been adamant about the starting date of Aug. 1. We have been guaranteed a seat at the table if/when decisions need to be made about adjusting the football season. If information does not come directly from (OHSFCA President) Tom Pavlansky, or (Vice President) Brent Fackler, or Beau Rigg of the OHSAA, it is a rumor and should be treated as such.”
The proposed switch had drawn the ire of many coaches, players and parents of spring sports.