VIENNA, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland sophomore Jack Michael set himself up to qualify for the U.S. Open when he shot 3-under-par 70 in a local qualifier Monday at the Parkersburg Country Club.
Cory Martin of North Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, shot 5-under 68 to finish first. Michael tied Zachary Potter of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Matt Nagy of Tazewell, Georgia, for second.
At 16, Michael was the youngest player in the field. He said he'd never broken par before at the PCC course. Michael was coming off an eight-stroke victory on a Golf Week Junior Tour event Saturday in Columbus.
Final qualifying is scheduled for June 5, with those advancing playing in the U.S. Open June 15-18 in Los Angeles.
Wellman ace No. 4 at Creekside
LAVALETTE -- Aly Wellman, a senior at Wayne High School, made a hole-in-one last week at the Creekside Golf Course.
Wellman, who has signed to play golf at Shawnee State University, used a gap wedge to ace the par-3, 104-yard fourth hole. Tom Wellman, Corey Steffy, John Turley, Taylor Fry and Billy Sager witnessed the shot.
Coats makes ace at Riverside
MASON, W.Va. -- Joey Coats of Chester, Ohio, made a hole-in-one Friday at the Riverside Golf Course.
Coats used an eight iron to hole out on the par-3, 129-yard ninth hole. Austin Life witnessed the shot.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
