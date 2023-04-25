The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

VIENNA, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland sophomore Jack Michael set himself up to qualify for the U.S. Open when he shot 3-under-par 70 in a local qualifier Monday at the Parkersburg Country Club.

Cory Martin of North Myrtle Beach, North Carolina, shot 5-under 68 to finish first. Michael tied Zachary Potter of Cocoa Beach, Florida, and Matt Nagy of Tazewell, Georgia, for second.  

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you