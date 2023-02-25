CHARLESTON -- This year, the hardiest of local swimmers are making plans to swim the length of the Kanawha River, with at least one athlete already across the finish line.
Through the length of the year 2023, the YMCA of Kanawha Valley is welcoming swimmers of all levels to its “Swim the Kanawha River” 97-mile challenge.
For most, the feat represents a year-long test, but Robert St. Jean, a swim coach with the Y’s Kraken competitive youth swimming program, finished Jan. 26.
“It’s been a neat challenge, just a good time,” said St. Jean, a former All-Mid-American Conference swimmer at Ohio University. “I decided to do it a little bit quicker than take the whole year. My wife keeps kidding me: ‘You know you have the whole year, Rob, to do it.’”
Those who enlist in the challenge must log their laps at the YMCA. In total, the 97-mile length, from Gauley Bridge to Point Pleasant, equates to about 6,828 lengths of the pool, or 3,414 laps.
“They wanted to do something to get interest and get people moving in the new year and they came up with a swim challenge,” St. Jean, a 54-year-old Charleston resident, said.
“They printed a big banner and they have it up at the YMCA. They track where you are along the river. They have these little mile markers, so as you swim it, you can say ‘Oh, I’m almost to Charleston,’ or, ‘I’m now to Nitro.’”
The challenge has already made an impact in drawing an increased amount of people to the pool, St. Jean said.
“It’s kind of cool and made people, who have signed up, swim more,” he said.
“I’ve seen people sign up to do this that I didn’t know could swim. The pool’s been busy. There’s been more people swimming than normal, which has been great. Every time I’m swimming, I’m sharing the lane with somebody.”
As people struggle to find recreational opportunities outside during the winter months or stick to New Year’s resolutions, the swim challenge presents a great opportunity.
“What I would like the swimmers to get away from it is you can accomplish things by hard work, grit, determination,” St. Jean said.
“Those words, you hear them used all the time, but I don’t think that they should be afraid to tackle their challenges, whatever they might be: school, socially, athletically, job wise. Work hard and things pay off.”
