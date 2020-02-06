HUNTINGTON — Ravyn Goodson scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds to help Huntington High to a 63-54 win over South Charleston in girls basketball on Wednesday.
Goodson, a junior, scored the first points of the game and ended up with 10 points during a first half that saw Huntington High (12-6) jump to a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Goodson scored at 4:58 of the second period to give the Highlanders their largest lead of the game at 22-9.
“Coach (Lonnie Lucas) told us they are No. 5 for a reason, but if we play the way we can and play smart, then we can win,” Goodson said.
The Black Eagles were ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press girls Class AAA basketball poll released on Monday while Huntington was No. 10.
In any event, Goodson took Lucas’ pep talk to heart. Her performance opened up opportunities for senior Madison Slash to get involved in the game.
Slash scored 13 points in the game but had only one field goal in the first half. The senior also recorded eight rebounds.
Huntington needed Goodson and Slash to counter the 3-point shooting of South Charleston (12-4) led by Myra Cuffee’s game-high 23 points.
Cuffee connected on two 3-pointers and a 2-point field goal during a stretch in the latter half of the second period in which the Black Eagles outscored the Highlanders 16-6 and closed the gap to 28-25 lead for Huntington at halftime.
Slash and Goodson scored the first four points of the second half that established a seven-point lead to start the third period but a triple by Cuffee completed a South Charleston rally that tied the game at 38-38 at the 2:35 mark of that quarter.
With the score tied 44-44 going into the fourth period Slash scored the first basket of the quarter that gave Huntington the lead for good with 6:28 to play.
Huntington’s tandem of guards took over.
LaTahia Jackson, Alezha Turner and Katie Swann sent Huntington on an 8-0 run that rebuilt its lead to 54-45. Swann and Jackson each connected on 3s during that run.
Cuffee, Sidney Harris and Mia Terry managed the only points for South Charleston during the final period of play. Cuffee scored six of the 10 Black Eagles points of that quarter.
“Any win is a good win,” said Lucas. “But especially after we got in late this morning I told the girls, ‘Come tournament time this is what it’ll be like.’”
The Highlanders went to Parkersburg on Tuesday where they pulled out a 62-51 win over the South Patriots. They will rest until Feb. 11 when they will try for a four-game win streak against Class AA power Wyoming East in the Little General Shootout on Feb. 11.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 7 18 19 10 — 54: Cuffee 23, Witten 7, Potter 6, Toombs 3, Terry 2, Brown 10, Harris 3.
HUNTINGTON 14 14 16 19 — 63: Swann 11, Jackson 14, Turner 9, Slash 13, Goodson 14, Wooding 2.