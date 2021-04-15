HUNTINGTON — After the way she shot, people might call Ravyn Goodson Ravyn Greatson.
Goodson scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Thursday to help Associated Press Poll No. 2 Huntington High to a 60-47 victory over top-ranked Cabell Midland (11-3) in the Class AAAA, Region IV, Section 1 girls high school basketball tournament at HHS’ Lucas-Archer Gym.
The 5-foot-10 senior made 7 of 10 shots, went 4 for 4 from 3-point range and sank all five free throws to earn the Highlanders (12-1) a home game in the Region IV semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. the loser of the Section 2 final featuring Parkersburg and Parkersburg South.
“We knew there was a lot riding on this game,” Goodson said. “It was really important to us.”
Huntington High built a 13-point lead early in the second quarter only to lose it and trail 24-23 before Amara Jackson made a pair of foul shots to send the Highlanders to the locker room up one.
Goodson, Imani Hickman and Dionna Gray didn’t score in the second period. Gray and Hickman were in foul trouble and Goodson took just two shots.
HHS stormed out in the third quarter, scoring the first nine points, then used a dominant performance by Hickman late in the quarter to pull away for a 47-34 lead. Hickman scored off two offensive rebounds and a jumper, made a steal and fed Goodson, who was fouled and hit two free throws as Huntington High turned a 37-32 lead to 47-32 in a span of 1:42.
Hickman, a 6-foot junior who finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds, said the adrenaline flowing because of the playoff game against the Highlanders arch rival affected her play early.
“I had a rough first half,” said Hickman, who missed all four of her shots in the first two quarters. “I calmed myself down and relaxed. I knew I could score.”
Kaiti Swann, who scored 12 points, made two layups to begin the fourth quarter to boost Huntington High’s lead to 52-34. Cabell Midland never pulled closer than within 12 the rest of the way.
“Good teams,” said HHS coach Lonnie Lucas, who congratulated his players in the hallway outside the locker room after the game. “Good teams. It was a good victory.”
Jazmyn Wheeler led Cabell Midland with nine points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. Sophi Aldridge, K.K. Potter and Autumn Lewis each scored eight points as the Knights struggled to a 3 for 17 (17.6 percent) shooting performance from beyond the 3-point arc and an 18 for 50 (36 percent) effort overall.
The Highlanders made 21 of 58 shots (36.2 percent) and 5 of 14 (35.7 percent) from long range. Huntington High benefited from a 38-24 rebounding edge.
CABELL MIDLAND 8 16 10 13 — 47: Wheeler 3-9 0-1 3-6 9, Aldridge 3-4 2-2 0-0 8, Potter 4-5 0-0 0-0 8, J. Allie 1-9 0-5 3-4 3, R. Allie 3-8 0-3 1-4 7, A. Lewis 3-14 1-6 1-1 8, Wallis 1-1 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 18-50 3-17 8-15 47.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 15 10 22 13 — 60: A. Jackson 1-1 0-0 3-4 5, Swann 5-8 1-1 1-4 12, Huffman 0-2 0-1 0-0 0, L. Jackson 1-4 0-1 2-5 4, Hickman 5-11 0-3 0-0 10, Gray 1-7 0-3 2-2 4, Goodson 7-10 4-4 5-5 23, Anderson 1-5 0-1 0-0 2. Totals: 21-58 5-14 13-20 60.
Rebounds: CM 24 (Wheeler 11), HH 38 (Hickman 12, Goodson 11). Steals: CM 7 (J. Allie 3), HH 9 (L. Jackson 4). Blocked shots: CM 6 (Wheeler 4), HH 2 (Hickman, Gray). Turnovers: CM 15, HH 18. Fouls: CM 12, HH 16. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.