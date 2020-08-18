HUNTINGTON — There is joy in Mudville! And Proctorville. And Coal Grove, Ironton, South Point, Gallipolis — and especially in Chesapeake.
On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will allow fall sports to be played as currently scheduled as long as safety protocols are followed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
That means local teams in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball may return to game action.
The news thrilled coaches and athletes throughout the Buckeye State and particularly in Chesapeake, where the Board of Education had voted Monday night to suspend all fall sports. On Tuesday night, the board reconsidered and reinstated activities.
“We have rescinded it,” Chesapeake board President Arthur Suiter said of the unanimous vote to halt football, cross country, volleyball and soccer. “The governor lifted the restrictions we were concerned about and we decided to go forward and play.”
Suiter said everyone involved in any extracurricular activity will be required to sign a waiver that he will not hold the school responsible for any COVID-19 infection. Two fans per student will be allowed to attend activities and must sign waivers at the gate.
A protest took place outside the Chesapeake BOE office Tuesday night, but Suiter said it was DeWine’s easing of restrictions that made the decision possible.
“All smiles because we got our season back,” said Chesapeake cheerleader Riley Brooks. “Thank you to Arthur Suiter and the board members for understanding. Thank you for all the parents and coaches for pushing all of us. We are so grateful for our Panther family.”
Consternation in Chesapeake was ramped up until the board reversed its policy, which went into effect when the board mandated remote learning for the first nine weeks of school, beginning Aug. 30.
“We’re allowed to go to the mall, the grocery store, to other people’s houses etc. with a mask on, but we can’t have a season or go to school with a mask?” Brooks asked earlier in the day.
Panthers football coach Todd Knipp said he understood why the board made the choice it did, even if he didn’t necessarily agree with it.
“I’m heartbroken for 42 boys right now,” Knipp said. “I understand the process. I know that the safety and protection of children is the first priority. It’s difficult to argue with that.”
Knipp was elated later in the evening when he heard of the reversal.
DeWine announced that sports may be played without spectators other than “family members or people who are close to that particular child. Family members will be able to be seated by themselves. What we don’t want is people from other households close. It’ll be up to the schools.”
That raised a question from Ironton St. Joe athletic director and baseball coach Greg Bryant.
“Who is considered close to the family?” Bryant asked. “Huge gray area.”
Ironton fan Jay Zornes took a lighthearted approach, asking, “Are there any Ironton football players or band parents that would become my legal guardian for football season?”
Soccer and volleyball seasons begin Friday, cross country on Monday and football on Aug. 28. Golf and girls tennis seasons already are underway.
The governor said social distancing and sanitation procedures must be followed. He left the issue of student-athletes wearing masks up to individuals and teams. He will not require testing, which would have been financially impossible for most schools.
“As far as testing, there was confusion,” DeWine said. “It was never our intent that the testing requirement would be for students. We’re assuming that testing will not be that widespread.”
DeWine permitted high school sports, even though college conferences the Big Ten and Mid-American canceled fall sports. The Big Ten features Ohio State, while the MAC includes Akron, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo.
DeWine made clear, however, that the reimposition of a shutdown remains possible if precautions aren’t taken seriously. He said each school must designate a compliance official at each event to make sure regulations are followed. He also said he realizes the contact associated with sports increases the risk of spreading the virus.
“The more spread in the community, the more in the school,” DeWine said. “On the other hand, we know the importance of sports. Any decision about playing sports or not playing sports cannot be made in a vacuum.”
Gallia Academy football coach Alex Penrod said he is ecstatic his team may take the field at home vs. South Point Aug. 28.
“Excited to be back,” Penrod said. “We will be releasing details soon on an attendance policy to provide a safe and healthy environment.”