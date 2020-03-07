MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Grace Christian edged Veritas Christian 37-31 on Friday in the semifinals of the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament at Mount Vernon Nazarene University.
Samantha Wells scored 15 points and got 12 rebounds to lead Grace Christian (23-5) in the Division I tournament. Hadyn Bailey added 12 points for the Soldiers who advance to the championship game at 3 p.m.
Veritas Christian (33-4) entered the tournament as the No. 3-ranked team in the NCSSA and was led by Charlotte Milanesi’s 12 points.
Grace Christian will face the No. 2-ranked team in St. Louis’ Legacy Gateway Christian Prep for the title.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 11 9 11 6 — 37: Wells 15, Bailey 12, Hutchinson 6, Bruton 4.
VERITAS CHRISTIAN (N.J.) 9 6 10 6 — 31: Char. Milanesi 12, Hockman 2, Myers 1, Van Grouw 6, Chl. Milanesi 8, Meyers 2.
Boys
COVENANT CHRISTIAN 35, VINYARD 33: The Eagles won a defensive battle behind 15 points from Gabe Roberts to advance to the championship of the NCSAA Division 4D tournament at Mount Vernon Nazarene University on Friday.
Covenant (15-12) also got eight rebounds by Miles Dickinson and six blocked shots from Josh Roten in the win. It will take on Apostolic Christian from Toledo, Ohio, at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Vernon Nazarene.
The Vinyard Bearcats (11-6) will play in the 3rd place game. Josh Partridge paced Vinyard with 10 points.
COVENANT 4 7 14 10 — 35: Nate Beilstein 2, Josh Roten 4, Tyler Farley 2, Mackey Herbert 8, Miles Dickinson 4, Gabe Roberts 15.
VINYARD 11 4 8 10 — 33: Ahmed Madani 2, Jaelon Gordon 6, Cairen Hightower 6, Josh Partridge 10, Jacob Baughman 9.