HUNTINGTON — Like many athletes across the country, Elijah Spurlock’s baseball season is on hiatus.
The Grace Christian School team managed to get in one game of its season before it was halted, along with every other team’s, in every other sport at every level.
“It hurt a lot,” said Spurlock. “Just to know I’ve worked this far to get to my senior season, like the big season, to just get canceled out of nowhere when I had expectations, when our team had such high expectations. It hurt.”
After a third-place finish at the 2019 West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament, head coach Chad Hale and Spurlock and his 14 teammates had high expectations for 2020.
The Soldiers defeated Teays Valley Christian 10-0 on March 10 at Valley Park to open the season. That win coming behind Spurlock’s 10 strikeouts through four innings. At the plate he also went 2 for 4 with a run batted in and run scored. Those numbers are likely the only stats that will be listed beside Spurlock’s name this season.
“Now we’re at a point where for the first time in my coaching career that we could win a WVCAT state championship this year, we should compete for that and not doing that is not what our potential is,” Hale said. “The hardest part about all of it is we talk to our team about ‘Control what you can control’ and this is out of our control. This is the ultimate test.”
Hale explained that WVCAT runs its schedule differently than the WVSSAC. Christian schools play a shorter schedule that ends in late April. He said there is a “slim possibility” that the season could still happen but added it’s very unlikely.
That means Spurlock and Grace Christian’s one other senior, Colin Conley, may lose their final baseball season. For Spurlock the loss of the season is especially hard because he has played baseball for the Soldiers since he was in seventh grade, earning the starting shortstop job.
Hale said the school has an approximate enrollment of 100 students in grades 9-12 and baseball at Grace Christian had just been around for four years when Spurlock came along.
“It was very difficult,” Spurlock said of competing against juniors and seniors at such a young age. “I did better defensively than offensively because I’ve always had a thing for defense. I had to pick up on the offense. I’m still working on the offense.”
Before his sophomore year, Spurlock never batted above a .188 average. Hale said it was Spurlock’s sophomore season when things began to change.
“Honestly, his sophomore year going into his junior year is when I saw him develop physically but also really develop as a baseball player,” Hale said. “He started to hit the ball really well but also started to pitch really well. His junior year is when it really started to come together.”
The team finished last season third in the WVCAT tournament after a loss to Greater Beckley Christian. Spurlock was 15 of 44 batting for a .341 average with 11 RBI and six doubles. Spurlock pitched that game against GBC and had a no-hitter through four innings. That made for high expectations for 2020.
Spurlock handled the disappointment of the potential lost season well, becoming more involved with church and school activities to stay busy and conducting baseball workouts in place of Hale.
“Heading into the summer we need to focus on getting baseball in so that we don’t end up having a year off,” Hale said. “As a coach, I can’t lead it, but that’s where that culture we’ve built and guys like Elijah and the leaders on our team step up and do it.”
Hale said if the season ends up getting canceled, the workouts led by Spurlock become invaluable. They serve to not only help with Spurlock’s own college recruitment but to also get work in with his younger players who may not set foot on a diamond again for another year.
Spurlock is mature in in handling of the situation, relying on his faith to guide him.
“If baseball doesn’t happen I’ll just go on with what I’m planning with a major in sports management and minor in history at college,” Spurlock said. “I’ll take whatever gets brought to me.
“It’s in God’s hands.”