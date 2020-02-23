SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — Grace Christian’s girls basketball team repeated as champions of the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournaments with a 75-42 victory over Elk Valley Christian on Saturday at Summersville Arena & Conference Center.
Gracie Frame scored 26 points for the Eagles in defeat, but Elk Valley (16-9) couldn’t match the Soldiers’ duo of Samantha Wells and Emily Hutchinson.
Wells scored 23 points and earned a spot on the all-tournament team joining teammate Karmen Bruton and Hutchinson who was the most valuable player.
Hutchinson added 23 points as well to match Wells. Grace Christian (21-5) qualified for the national Christian school tournament that begins play March 5 at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Ohio.
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 9 11 9 13 — 42: Frame 26, Burdette 6, Sworr 2, Graham 4, Syner 2, Legg 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 20 21 17 18 — 75: Wells 23, Hutchinson 23, McCloud 2, Sicenas 2, Bruton 8, Bailey 10, Pyle 4, Stepp 2, Adkins 2.
Boys
CALVARY BAPTIST 62, GRACE CHRISTIAN 55: The Patriots’ Luke Pauley took home MVP honors after he scored 17 points to lead the Eagles to its second WVCAT championship in four years at Summersville Arena & Conference Center.
Calvary Baptist (21-8) also got 14 points from Scottie Richards and 12 points from Ben Scarbro to overcome 28 points scored by Grace Christian’s Eli Foster.
The Eagles scored its last seven points from the free throw line to capture the championship.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 8 16 10 21 — 55: Foster 28, Tanner 10, Tanner 7, Workman 6, Mosser 4.
CALVARY BAPTIST 10 16 15 21 — 62: Pauley 17, Richards 14, Scarbro 12, Rod. Clutter 9, Rob. Clutter 8, Daniels 2.