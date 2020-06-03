HUNTINGTON — Eli Archer could barely wait to pick up a basketball Wednesday.
The Grace Christian High School basketball star eyed the hoop at the east end of the gym as he signed his letter of intent with the University of Pikeville, posed for a few photos, and was interviewed. Then he picked up a basketball and shot, smiling at the sweet sound of it swishing through the net.
Even the clang of a miss would have brought pleasure to Foster, who was thrilled to put up some shots, something he couldn't do much during novel coronavirus restrictions the past two months. Signing to play college basketball made his day even better.
"Ever since I was little I've wanted to play basketball," Foster said. "I knew my faith in God was the most important thing and he would take care of everything. I never had to worry about making it to college because I knew He would take care of me."
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard with size-16 shoes chose Pikeville over West Virginia State, Concord and several NCAA Division III schools. He brings a strong skill set to the Bears, as he is a strong long-distance shooter, fierce rebounder and smooth ball handler.
"This guy is a basketball player," Soldiers coach Dave Akers said. "He loves the game probably as much as anybody I've ever coached. He's a dream to coach and I've enjoyed watching him mature as a basketball player and a young man. Once he grows into his body and gets stronger, he'll be a player."
Akers, who has coached for 40 years, said he'll miss Foster. Usually 6-6 players play under the basket, especially at small schools such as Grace Christian, but Akers said Foster is not a typical player.
"Anything from the volleyball line in, he's deadly," Akers said. "He's a beast on the boards. There's a couple of different ways he can go. He's versatile. He handles the basketball. He helped us as a press breaker. You don't find many guys who can bring the ball up the court and hand it to the point guard, then go down on the block."
A 1,000-point career scorer, Foster averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds and nearly 10 assists last season. He transferred to Grace Christian from Cabell Midland as a ninth-grader.
Foster said he considered other schools, but felt God led him UPike.
"The facilities are really good," Foster said. "All the people, the coaches, are checking on me, making sure I'm working out and staying healthy. The college isn't extremely big, which is what I wanted. I didn't want something too big. Everything's close together. It seemed like a place if I went I would enjoy my time there."
Foster played baseball, football and basketball until sixth grade when he opted to concentrate on the hardwood.
"I was not good in football and baseball," Foster said with a laugh.
Athletic and quick, Foster is good at basketball. He was a member of the school jumprope team in elementary school and displays hand-eye coordination with his ability to juggle. Talent, though, only will take a player so far. Foster said he thanks God, his coach and his mom for helping him become a college basketball player.
"Ever since I was in ninth grade he believed in me, told me he trusted me on the court and that I could make it in college," Foster said of Akers. "He pushed me to be a better player."
Foster said he learned to work hard by watching his mother, Stephanie.
"Ever since she had her first kid she's worked, had multiple jobs," Foster said. "She works hard. Works day shift, comes home for 30 minutes, then works night shift. Her work ethic has motivated me."