HUNTINGTON — John Grace loves Bobby Pruett, but the former Marshall linebacker still is mad at the great Thundering Herd coach.
On Oct. 2, 1999, Marshall clobbered Miami (Ohio) 32-14 at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, in a game when Pruett took it easy on the hated RedHawks. Grace would have preferred a 50-0 or more rout. Miami running back Travis Prentice ran for more than 100 yards, but just 32 against the Herd’s first-team defense which left the field with a 32-0 lead.
“Coach Pruett gave him 100 yards,” Grace said of Prentice. “I’m still mad about that, He never should’ve run for 100 yards against us. He was talking about how he ran for 100 yards. He didn’t run for squat against us until we put the second and third teams in. I was ticked about that. Coach Pruett had a great heart. He called the dogs off on a lot of teams. If he had (former Florida and South Carolina coach) Steve Spurrier’s attitude, we could have scored 80 points on a couple of teams, especially when we had Randy (Moss). We didn’t want to give anybody anything.”
Grace then laughed at the memory, but the 2010 inductee into the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame retains his competitive fire long after helping the Herd to four conference championships, a NCAA Division I-AA national title, a 50-4 record, two bowl victories and, in 1999, a No. 10 national ranking.
During a Marshall golf outing in April, Grace, 43, showed he still knows how to get after it, as well as how to talk trash to his competition.
“We’re down a stroke and have a 60-foot putt to tie it up,” Grace told former assistant coach Red Dawson, associate athletic director John Sutherland and several others within earshot at the Thundering Lanes Bowl A Thon April 16 at the Strike Zone Bowling Center. (Aaron Ferguson) and (Jeremy Eastwood) putted first and they broke a little to the right. I’m the last one to putt. Boom! Center of the flag. Next hole, I made a 40-foot putt. I made 100 yards of putts in two holes.”
The crowd around the Okeechobee, Florida, native broke into laughter watching Grace enjoy telling his story.
“I was golfing all day with these cats and my stomach hurt all day from laughing,” Grace said of his former teammates. “It was a great event when everyone got together to play. It’s amazing how we don’t see each other for years and in two minutes together we’re right back at it.”
Grace and the rest of the Herd were so good that they didn’t have to embellish their exploits. As a player, Grace was known to talk to opponents, but also to back it up. The defensive most valuable player of the 1998 Motor City Bowl was one of the faster defenders in the country at any position. His 414 career tackles and athletic ability caught the attention of pro scouts, but his size, 6-foot, 205 pounds, was deemed too small for the NFL. He went on to play eight seasons in the CFL for Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, where he was the league’s defensive player of the year in 2005.
Now the environment, health and safety manager with Service Wire in Culloden, Grace said he enjoys reminiscing with teammates.
“You don’t miss playing,” Grace said. “You miss the locker room, the camaraderie, the guys. That’s what you miss. The aches and the pains and the running into people, that gets old, but the ability to laugh all day, joke around with the guys, that’s what you miss. That’s what you miss about football, your teammates, the relationships.”
That’s what Grace tells his sons. Julion is a freshman at Cabell Midland High School and Kylan a seventh grader at Milton Middle. Last week, Julion said he enjoys hearing his dad talk about football.
“It’s cool,” Julion said.
Grace owns several great memories from his playing days. One is captured in a photograph in his home. The picture is of Grace blowing by a Clemson offensive lineman looking up from the ground as the Herd linebacker runs down the Tigers quarterback Woody Dantzler during Marshall’s 13-10 victory on Sept. 5, 1999 in Death Valley.
Another is his interception that sealed the Herd’s 34-30 victory over Western Michigan in the 1999 Mid-American Conference championship game at Marshall Stadium. The Herd rallied from a 23-0 halftime deficit to win when Chad Pennington threw a touchdown pass to Eric Pinkerton in the closing seconds. The Broncos had time for one more play and Grace intercepted a desperation pass from Tim Lester to clinch the win.
“The one that stands out the most was the final game at the 1999 Motor City Bowl when we locked hands and walked off the field together,” Grace said of a 21-3 triumph over No. 25 BYU clinched a 13-0 season. “It still resonates with a lot of people. BYU’s coach (LaVell Edwards) said in all his years of coaching he never played against a defense that was that fast. That’s a testament to how smart we were. We weren’t just athletically gifted, but knew where to be.”
Many marquee opponents found out how fast, smart and talented Marshall was, starting with West Virginia, which had to rally late for a 42-31 victory over the Herd in MU’s first game as a NCAA Division I-A team after moving up from I-AA in 1997.
“All the big games when we went up against people we shouldn’t beat, those stand out to me — Clemson, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Louisville. People thought WVU would blow us out and that didn’t happen. We had a big chip on our shoulders moving to Division I.”
Grace said he and his teammates welcomed the challenge of moving from the Southern Conference to the MAC, where most coaches other than Ohio University’s Jim Grobe, a Huntington native and former Marshall assistant, questioned the Herd’s readiness to compete.
“I remember the Ohio U. coach saying they let the fox in the chicken coup,” Grace said of Grobe. “I still remember that quote. We went in and destroyed the MAC. He knew. They didn’t realize how much team speed we had. Coach Pruett didn’t realize until he got here that we had a SEC defense.”
Grace said his teammates weren’t just great on the field but off it.
“Collectively, I think my class across the board could line up with any class that’s ever been at Marshall and come out on top,” Grace said. “(Former MU linebacker) Jermaine Swafford and I were just talking about that. People enjoy us not because we were great players, but great people. It was a different ballgame for us. (Safety) Rogers (Beckett) was student body vice president. We all graduated at the right time. Our senior year, most of us were in grad school.”
Grace said he looks forward to the next reunion with his teammates, who were recognized at the Herd’s spring game April 17.
“This is what it should be like,” Grace said. “We had more than 130 former players at an event. People want to come back and be a part of our university. In years past, you couldn’t have talked me into coming back. Marshall is taking the right steps to bring it all back and that’s going to be great.”