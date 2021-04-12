SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. -- Grace Christian won its third consecutive West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament girls state high school basketball championship, defeating Elk Valley Christian 51-35.
The Soldiers (10-1) used a 17-2 run in the third quarter to pull away. Kentucky Christian University signee Samantha Wells scored 22 points for Grace Christian. Emily Hutchinson, a WVU Tech commit, scored 17.
Carlee Burnett led the Eagles (12-2) with 14 points.
Wells, Hutchinson and teammate Sydney Cicenas were named all-tournament. Wells was tabbed the event's most valuable player.
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 8 10 2 15 -- 35: Burdette 14, Frame 7, Newhouse 6, Swor 1, Graham 7.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 9 13 17 12 -- 51: Wells 22, Hutchinson 17, Cicenas 8, Pyle 4.
Boys basketball
POINT PLEASANT 62, MINGO CENTRAL 55: Kyelar Morrow made seven 3-point shots and scored 23 points to pace the Big Blacks (7-9) by the visiting Miners.
Hunter Bush scored 14 points, nine in the fourth quarter, for Point Pleasant. Eric Chapman scored 13 points. Justin May led Mingo Central with 14 points. Jarius Jackson and Preston Smith each scored 11 points and Ethan Evans 10.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY SPLITS: The Vikings defeated Hilliard Davidson 10-6 and lost to Pickerington North 9-1 in the Valley of Thunder showcase in Aid, Ohio.
Symmes Valley (10-4) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to rally past Wildcats. Desiree Simpson went 2 for 5 with five runs batted in. Kylee Thompson went 2 for 4 and was the winning pitcher. Lauren Wells was 3 for 4 and Kylee Jenkins and Kelsie Gothard each went 2 for 3.
The Vikings left 14 runners on base in the loss to the Panthers. Pickerington North led 3-1 before scoring six runs in the fifth inning. Gothard went 2 for 4 and Jenkins 2 for 3. Reagan Coffey went 4 for 4 for the Panthers and was the winning pitcher.
First game
HILLIARD DAVIDSON 200 010 3 -- 6 8 2
SYMMES VALLEY 000 271 x -- 10 15 2
Runnals, Corock (6) and Mullens; Thompson, Mart (7) and Carpenter.
Hitting: (HD) Hensley 2-4, Rickell 2-4, Keidel 2-4; (SV) Wells 3-4, Jenkins 2-3, Gothard 2-3, Thompson 2-4, Simpson 2-5 2B 5 RBI.
Second game
PICKERINGTON NORTH 300 060 0 -- 9 15 1
SYMMES VALLEY 001 000 0 -- 1 10 2
Coffey and A. Brown; Mart, Thompson (4) and Carpenter.
Hitting: (PN) Cox 2-5, Jensen 3-4, Coffey 4-4, Dowe 2-4, A. Brown 2-4, Hillerich 2-4.
IRONTON 12, CENTERBURG 4: Kylee Richendollar drove in three runs and pitched the Fighting Tigers (10-0) to a triumph over the Trojans in the Valley of Thunder showcase in Aid, Ohio.
Keegan Moore was 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBI for Ironton. Kiandra Martin drove in two runs. Kylie Miller went 2 for 3 and Jada Rogers 2 for 4. Amelia Smith went 2 for 4 for Centerburg. Allie Beekman had two RBI.
IRONTON 210 330 3 -- 12 15 2
CENTERBURG 300 000 1 -- 4 8 1
Richendollar and Brammer; Dehart and V. Brooks, J. Moore (7).
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2-5, Moore 4-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Richendollar 3 RBI, Martin 2 RBI, Miller 2-3, Sorbilli 3B, Rogers 2-4 2B; (C) Smith 2-4, Beekman 2B 2 RBI.
ATHENS 18, MEIGS 8: The Bulldogs (9-2 overall, 3-0 Tri-Valley Conference) took a 7-0 lead in the first inning and rolled past the Marauders (6-3, 1-2) in The Plains, Ohio. Ashleigh James was the winning pitcher and went 5 for 5 with five RBI.
Hannah Durst went 3 for 3 for Meigs. Jerrica Smith was 2 for 4 with three RBI.
Baseball
SOUTH POINT 20, SOUTH GALLIA 19: The Pointers (2-6) jumped to a 15-6 lead and held on to beat the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Andrew Small smacshed four hits for South Gallia. Alex Oram, Jahvin Davis and Jaxxin Mabe each had three hits.
WARREN SWEEPS GALLIA: The Warriors took a doubleheader from the Blue Devils, 12-1 and 8-5, in Centenary, Ohio. Evan Gandee smacked five hits, scored five runs and drove in two in the two games for Warren. Maddux Camden had two hits in each game for Gallia Academy.
MEIGS 3, ATHENS 0: Ethan Stewart pitched a no-hitter as the Marauders (3-3 overall, 3-0 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1) in The Plains, Ohio. Stewart struck out 17 of the 22 batters he faced. Alex Pierce was 2 for 4 for Meigs.
