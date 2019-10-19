Offense: RB #20 Brenden Knox
Knox rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 17-yard score, with 36 seconds left to lead the Herd to the win.
Defense: CB #34 Steven Gilmore
For a defense starved for takeaways, Gilmore secured one in the game’s most critical juncture, intercepting FAU quarterback Chris Robison to secure the win.
Special teams: K #16 Justin Rohrwasser
In addition to two field goals, Rohrwasser’s directional kicking on kickoffs did not allow FAU to produce any sizable returns, which had been a bugaboo of the Herd’s in previous games.