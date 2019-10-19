Offense: RB #20 Brenden Knox

Knox rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 17-yard score, with 36 seconds left to lead the Herd to the win.

Defense: CB #34 Steven Gilmore

For a defense starved for takeaways, Gilmore secured one in the game’s most critical juncture, intercepting FAU quarterback Chris Robison to secure the win.

Special teams: K #16 Justin Rohrwasser

In addition to two field goals, Rohrwasser’s directional kicking on kickoffs did not allow FAU to produce any sizable returns, which had been a bugaboo of the Herd’s in previous games.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.