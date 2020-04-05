As Marshall opened the 2015 season, there was plenty of momentum within the program, but plenty of questions as well.
The momentum of a conference title carried into the 2015 season opener, which added to the excitement of the first Big Ten opponent to ever play at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and the questions surrounding a team that lost many key playmakers to create one of the most anticipated season openers in Herd history.
With quarterback Rakeem Cato and star receiver Tommy Shuler gone, the offense got much of the focus heading into the 2015 season.
To make things more intense, graduate transfer Michael Birdsong and freshman Chase Litton had been neck-and-neck during preseason camp with Birdsong getting the call to start the season opener.
While the offense (namely, late running back Devon Johnson) garnered headlines leading into the game, it was the defense that stole headlines during the game — almost immediately.
The lead for that was safety Tiquan Lang, who instantly showed that the defense for the Herd was on the ball.
Lang stepped in front of a quick pass from Purdue’s Austin Appleby on the game’s first play, producing a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown that set the tone for the Herd defense.
As part of this Top 50 Moments series, the hope is that myself and the HD Media crew can offer commentary and insight as to what is going on from a reporter’s perspective during a game as things unfold.
Normally, on the first play of the game, folks are getting settled in — I generally have a Pepsi in hand — and we’re looking for surprises in the starting lineup.
Behind my seat, Marshall sports information director Jason Corriher was spouting off the numbers of starters to include in his stat pack, as is the case every game.
No one was really ready for a tone-setting play on the game’s first play. That is, except for Lang.
Lang read the eyes of Appleby and made what was an easy interception to start the Herd’s season off in strong fashion.
What stands out five years later about the play isn’t the seeing it; instead, it’s the feeling of it.
The crowd of 38,791 shook the press box windows, ushering in the 2015 season quickly with a collective roar.
The game settled in after that, and Purdue led from the middle of the second quarter until the fourth quarter.
That is when Michael Birdsong had perhaps the top drive of his Marshall career — ironically, in the first game of his Herd tenure.
With 7:30 left and Marshall trailing 31-27, Birdsong led the Herd on an 84-yard drive by completing seven of eight throws, including key throws of 21 yards to Ryan Yurachek and 18 yards to Davonte Allen, to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Johnson with under three minutes remaining.
As Marshall got the lead, the thoughts for a game story led you to the question, “Who on the defense can make a game-winning play for the Herd?”
Often, you look at unsung heroes — someone a bit under the radar — because, well, storylines are sweeter that way.
Corey Tindal was a player who I thought had a chance to be big because he’d had a solid game and had seemed to be close on several occasions.
Sometimes, the best answer is the most obvious one, though, and on this day, it was indeed Lang.
Lang capped one of the more impressive defensive statistical days in Herd history when he stepped in front of a high third-down pass from Appleby at the Herd 45 and made his way back to the left side of the field for his second score of the game.
Lang finished with 17 tackles and the two pick-six returns — efforts that earned him National Player of the Week honors.
It wasn’t just Lang, either.
Marshall’s defense grabbed four interceptions while also limiting Purdue’s offense to just 4.8 yards per play behind the coaching of defensive coordinator Chuck Heater.
More impressively, the defense achieved that while being on the field for 95 plays in temperatures that stayed around 100 degrees at field level.
Purdue’s logo is that of a locomotive with steam coming out of its top, and the prestigious Big Ten school is nationally known for its engineering program.
On that Sunday in 2015, however, it was the Herd defense that produced the steam through big plays to keep Marshall’s train running past the Boilermakers.