HUNTINGTON — The 2013 Military Bowl had plenty of signature moments for Marshall’s football team as it earned a Power 5 win with a 31-20 victory over Maryland.
Most notably, the play of two players stood out, though — that of tight end Gator Hoskins and also defensive end Alex Bazzie.
While the play of each during the contest sticks out in memory, it was Hoskins whose impact resonated a bit more — not because of anything on the field, but because of what happened after he left the field.
Hoskins was the Herd’s hero on the day, catching six passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns, which capped a huge year for him in which he snagged 15 touchdowns in 14 games for Marshall during its first 10-win season in more than a decade.
Still, there wasn’t a look of happiness after arguably his best performance in a Marshall uniform. Instead, it was a look of pain.
As he walked away from postgame interviews, he didn’t even make it to the door before he was consumed by the emotion.
At a table in the media room, Hoskins sat there and made the final catch of his career — he caught his head in his hands and cried for 10 minutes before composing himself to speak with media members.
For many players, it takes a while for reality to sink in once their college careers end. It did not take Hoskins even 30 minutes before that finality struck him.
When asked what he wanted to be remembered for, the tear-clad tight end didn’t hesitate.
“Heart,” Hoskins said. “I’m all heart. And my heart is with this team, man.”
It was in that moment that it became known exactly what made Hoskins special. He simply loved the game — something all players say, but few show it as much as Hoskins.
He was a high school quarterback, recruited as a safety that ended up as one of the nation’s top tight ends in 2013. It was all because he wanted to find a way to help the team.
And in that season, his 15 touchdowns certainly did that. He became a matchup nightmare that quarterback Rakeem Cato exploited on command — especially in the red zone where teams knew he was the target and couldn’t stop him.
Still, that final game against a Power 5 opponent is where he made his mark.
The Gainesville, Florida, product grew up near the University of Florida, which is where he got his nickname “Gator.” Like all football players in Florida, he dreamed of the big-time moment.
When that big-time moment came in Annapolis, Maryland, Hoskins was more than ready.
The chip that he’d carried on his shoulder throughout his career to show his worth at the highest level all came out during that 60-minute affair.
Hoskins’ last drive with the Herd may have been his best, too.
With the game in the balance and Marshall clinging to a 24-20 lead, the Herd faced a 3rd-and-11 from Maryland’s 36-yard line.
Hoskins was single-covered on the play — as he was for most of the game — and worked free over the middle. As he made the catch at the first-down marker, Hoskins showed the heart that he spoke of in the postgame.
Hoskins caught the ball at the 24-yard line and bulled through four different Maryland defenders, dragging them down to the 8-yard line before jumping up in celebration of the catch.
Prior to the snap, Hoskins said Cato came to him about the play coming his way.
“Before the play was even called, he told me ‘I’m running this play and I’m coming to you,’” Hoskins said. “I’m a senior and that just meant a lot for me — to have his trust in me that I’m going to make that play.”
Then, Hoskins helped Cato and the Herd finish off the Terrapins.
Cato faced middle pressure on a play-fake that allowed the interior defensive lineman to come free. Without a line of sight, Cato flipped the ball into the end zone and Hoskins ran under it for their 15th scoring connection in 14 games to produce a two-score lead.
It was the final catch of Hoskins’ Marshall career — one that was a fitting Military Bowl salute to one of the Herd’s top all-time tight ends.