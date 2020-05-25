HUNTINGTON - Dec. 5, 1997.
It was a day that Marshall fans will never forget.
Huntington welcomed in its era of Mid-American Conference dominance with the first of four consecutive MAC titles to open its return to Division I-A football.
However, the Thundering Herd and its faithful also said one last home goodbye to arguably the greatest receiver to ever play the game of football in Randy Moss.
Moss said goodbye in the only way he knew how: by breaking records.
It wasn't that easy for the Herd, though.
Moss caught three touchdown passes - all in the second half - as Marshall overcame a halftime deficit for a 34-14 win. It was a record-setting day for Moss, who broke the Division I-A record for touchdown receptions in the contest.
His 4-yard catch from Chad Pennington in the third quarter gave Marshall a 10-7 lead and broke the record of Houston's Manny Hazard, and just three minutes later, he scored on an 86-yard touchdown pass to provide separation for the Herd.
Moss' final catch in a Marshall uniform was a juggling 4-yard touchdown reception that put the nail in the coffin on Marshall's win, which gave the Herd the conference title in its first year at the Division I level. He finished the game with seven catches for 170 yards and three touchdowns.
For Marshall fans, the title and Moss' final performance was Christmas come early - literally. Blustery snow conditions limited Marshall's offense early and kept the energy in the stadium from being at its norm.
I won't forget it.
I had just left basketball practice and was in shorts and a T-shirt when my Dad picked me up.
My Dad's friends - Ron and Vicki Tabor - had given him tickets for the game and he said, 'If we're going, we don't have time to drive back for you to change.'
I was more than happy to hit the elements and head to the stadium.
When I got there, Ron and Vicki couldn't believe I was in shorts and a T-shirt, but I didn't look nearly as goofy as a few Toledo students in the section beside us who decided shirts were optional.
The snow was intense and got worse as the game started. I'll never forget watching the leaf blowers and the facilities crew dragging the field to clear the lines during timeouts. As the snow started to subside a bit at halftime, so too did Toledo's defensive success.
For the life of me, I'll never understand what Toledo went back to man-to-man on Moss after seeing so much success defensively in the first half. Moss and Pennington got into a rhythm against one-on-one coverage, playing pitch and catch, as they had all season long in 1997.
It was the last time that the connection would be seen at Joan C. Edwards Stadium and it put a bow on the most memorable tandem in Marshall history.
That connection gift-wrapped Marshall's first-ever Mid-American Conference title on that snowy December evening.