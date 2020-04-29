HUNTINGTON — Sept. 11, 2004. Marshall vs. No. 9 Ohio State.
This is one of those “I remember when” games in my chronicles.
As a kid growing up in Huntington, you either hated Ohio State football or you loved it.
When I first took a liking to sports as a 10- and 11-year-old, I remember two out-of-state teams that I followed intently: Ohio State’s football team and Kentucky’s basketball team. (NOTE: To all my daughter’s friends and family in Ashland, don’t bully me for that statement. I was a kid.)
I always dreamed of going to Ohio Stadium because it seated 100,000 people and I always wondered what that sounded like in person.
So when the opportunity came in 2004 as a sportswriter for The Parthenon, Marshall’s student newspaper, I jumped at the chance.
I remember walking in and marveling at how large the facility was and standing out in awe during pregame. However, once the game got going, it was time to get to work.
There was one thing I noticed throughout the contest: It didn’t seem like 104,622 people were as loud as I thought they would be.
Marshall had a lot to do with that, however.
The Herd stayed with Ohio State for much of the contest, thanks to an incredible defensive play by Johnathan Goddard, who stripped Lydell Ross and was in the end zone before anyone even realized Ross didn’t have the ball anymore.
With the game coming down to the wire, it didn’t appear Marshall’s offense would have enough to take down the No. 9 Buckeyes.
However, with media members being allowed on the field for the final 10 minutes of the game, I knew it was a chance I couldn’t pass up.
When Chris Royal secured his first interception of the game early in the fourth quarter, I made my way toward the elevator. I was actually walking down to the field when Brad Bates caught the 23-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21 with 8:40 left.
As I got onto the field and waded through national photographers and sideline guests in an attempt to get a spot, I heard a low grumble from the masses and then nothing except a smattering of cheers — that coming from a small section of green buried away in a corner.
It was Royal’s second interception, which set the Herd up near midfield again with just over eight minutes left.
As Marshall drove down into Ohio State territory, creeping into the red zone with a chance to take a lead, I’ll never forget looking around, wondering how that this many people could be THIS quiet.
Growing up, you always hear about feeling the pulse of the stadium when broadcasters describe it on screen.
My first experience of what they actually meant on a national stage came when Marshall’s Ian O’Connor chunked a go-ahead field goal attempt.
There wasn’t much life in Ohio Stadium as the Buckeye fans grew restless of going to the wire with a MAC school, but it was life.
Justin Zwick had drawn the ire of many fans on that day, but as he moved Ohio State into Marshall territory on the final drive, the buzz started to stir for kicker Mike Nugent, who was one of the most trusted Buckeyes on the field.
There was a brief silence to the stir — an illegal procedure penalty — that made Nugent’s task more daunting at 55 yards out.
However, that did not take away from the next two moments — a pair of sounds I’ll remember in my head forever.
Standing on the opposite end of the field with everyone silent, I heard this weird thud — dull, yet echoing.
Then, as the ball sailed through the air, I heard Ohio Stadium go from hushed to deafening in a matter of seconds as Nugent’s 55-yard field goal ended Ohio State’s 24-21 win over the Herd.
That was my welcome to being on the field for big-time college football.
The cheers bellowed like a collective sigh of relief for the Buckeyes while the play also drowned out one of Marshall’s best total team efforts of that 2004 season.