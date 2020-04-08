HUNTINGTON — In looking back on Marshall’s 2017 New Mexico Bowl win over Colorado State, there were several factors that stood out on each side of the ball.
In the end, however, there was one player who changed the game in many different facets — that being wide receiver Tyre Brady.
Given the circumstances, Brady’s performance was one of the top receiving efforts in recent history for the Herd.
Brady was injured on the first play of the win over Western Kentucky and had missed essentially the final three games of the season — two of which were Herd losses. His status for the New Mexico Bowl was unknown due to the injury.
As the game started, though, Brady was back and his impact was felt throughout. The junior wide receiver finished with six catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.
While those numbers were impressive, what Brady overcame to take part in the contest was even more so.
As Marshall head coach Doc Holliday pointed out following the win, Brady’s injury wasn’t the only thing the Herd’s leading receiver was dealing with in New Mexico.
“(Friday) night at midnight, we didn’t think he was going to play today because he was so sick that he couldn’t get out of bed,” Holliday said. “He spent all night with doctors trying to get him squared away to get on the field today — and what a great effort.”
For Brady, it was his football equivalent to Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game” in the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.
Colorado State tried to cover him one-on-one in the first half, and the Herd’s leading receiver let the Rams know they would not be able to do so.
It started with a 76-yard touchdown reception from Chase Litton that opened the scoring in the second quarter. On the play, Brady beat the Colorado State cornerback to the outside before outracing the safety on his angle to get to the end zone.
Brady later added a deep post route that turned around Colorado State’s Justin Sweet in one-on-one coverage for a 47-yard gain that set up a Ryan Yurachek touchdown.
Brady’s early performance forced Colorado State into some adjustment decisions on the fly, which loomed just as large as his catches.
The Rams went away from one-on-one coverage, bracketing Brady with a safety over the top on the outside, opening up big holes for the Herd’s rushing attack.
On a 69-yard touchdown run by running back Keion Davis, the safety over the top of Brady could not get back into position to catch Davis, who ran off the edge on the opposite side.
Then, to start the third quarter, the Herd caught Colorado State’s safeties cheating toward Brady again as he set up on the outside.
With Brady flanked outside and two defenders over the top — one in press coverage and another over the top, freshman running back Tyler King took a handoff, made a jump cut in the hole to make a defender miss, and raced 90 yards for a score.
Later, for good measure, Brady added a 24-yard gain on a slant in which he broke three tackles, setting up a field goal that pushed Marshall’s lead to 17.
Going into the contest, all the talk surrounded Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup, a Biletnikoff Award finalist.
However, it was Brady who took center stage as the game’s best receiver and etched his name in Marshall lore with a gritty performance that left the Herd feeling good in New Mexico.