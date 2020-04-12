HUNTINGTON — More times than I can count, I have thought back to being in the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, when COVID-19 shut down the Conference USA Tournament and — as it turned out — sports in general.
Specifically, the morning of March 12 is one that still haunts me.
I woke up that morning in my hotel room in Frisco feeling a little worn down from the previous day’s events.
As I got to The Star around 9:30 a.m., I was one of the few media members on-site.
Just 10 minutes before tip-off, a voice came over the loudspeaker: “Attention, everyone. I have an announcement. The Conference USA championships have been canceled. Please make your way to the exits. Thank you.”
It was one I’ll never forget.
What resonates the most was the tone of the announcement: breathy, rushed, anxious. That is what I remember most.
There was no explanation given. Only that the tourney was over.
In your mind as a sports journalist, your initial thought is to get word out quickly and get reaction, which came quickly.
As fans started walking out of the facility following the announcement, Marshall’s women’s basketball team was walking out to the court.
They thought they were taking on Rice. Instead, they found out the harsh truth that their season was over.
Players walked back to the locker room in tears, embracing each other. Many knew they would never play collegiate basketball again.
Part of the beauty of sports is the emotion that it brings, but this day was different. There was no winner.
As odd as that day was, it was rivaled by the previous day.
On March 11, Marshall’s women’s team tipped off the first game of the tournament at 11 a.m. Central Time. The game went to overtime.
The men’s team was not scheduled to play until 9 p.m. that evening, so my thought was there would be a break to finish writing, get food, etc.
That wasn’t the case.
While Marshall’s women’s team was at halftime of their overtime win over Southern Miss, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
By the time the Herd women finished off the Golden Eagles, Marshall University announced it was suspending classes and then moving to online instruction.
From then on, each waking hour over the next 36 hours changed constantly. Information gathered one hour was outdated the next.
Just before tip-off of Marshall’s men’s game that night, Conference USA announced a plan to limit the number of fans for Thursday’s quarterfinal round — a plan that never took effect due to the tourney’s cancellation 13 hours later.
In the month since, there have been no events — only time for reflection during social distancing following my travel home.
Instead of risking a flight, I drove from Dallas to Cincinnati to pick up my car at the airport because I didn’t want to go through a hub airport where there could be many who unknowingly had COVID-19.
Once back, I didn’t see my daughter Kyra for two weeks — a move that was harder than ever because all you want is an innocent hug and smile to let you know all will be OK. Children are great for such reassurance.
That reflection offered time to evaluate what was important, though — a thought process that shifted with those two days of coverage.
On Friday, Kyra celebrated her 13th birthday. Like any teen, she undoubtedly wanted a party to celebrate. For me, just seeing her for a while was a celebration.
While I hate what our world is going through, I am also appreciative of it because it slowed me down and showed me to not take things for granted.
My daughter, my family and friends, my career. All things I didn’t appreciate nearly enough before.
As it stands, that two-day stretch was the last sporting event that I covered and there is no definitive answer when or if the next will take place.
One thing is certain, though: Out of 20 years of sports writing, no event will likely change more in my world from both a professional and personal standpoint than those two days.