HUNTINGTON — Marshall football is in its 50th year since the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which nearly ended the program. In this series, The Herald-Dispatch looks at the Top 50 moments in Herd football history since that tragedy on Nov. 14, 1970, which took the lives of all 75 passengers aboard Southern Airways Flight 932. Today, we look at No. 41: Marshall’s late come-from-behind 17-13 win over Louisville at Papa John’s Stadium on Oct. 1, 2011.