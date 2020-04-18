HUNTINGTON — As Marshall hit the road for a 2011 matchup with then-Big East member Louisville, a victory did not necessarily look like it was in the cards for the Herd.
At the time, Marshall was 1-3 on the season and all three losses had come by 20 points or more as the Herd struggled to gain any traction in the second season under head coach Doc Holliday.
Not only were they facing a Louisville team that was 2-1 after a rivalry win over Kentucky, but Marshall also faced the task of taking on the Cardinals without two of the team’s starting receivers — Antavious Wilson and Troy Evans — who were both suspended for the game.
There was plenty against Marshall, but the team got several big performances from unsung heroes to keep the cards — and the Cards — in the Herd’s favor during the 17-13 upset.
In thinking back to that game, there was one player who sticks out in memory — Marshall linebacker Tyson Gale.
Gale was not known for his work against the pass, but in the biggest juncture of the contest, he provided quite possibly the most athletic play of his Marshall career.
With under five minutes left and Marshall trailing 13-10 Louisville had possession but faced a third-and-long.
As elusive quarterback Teddy Bridgewater rolled right to avoid pressure, Gale tracked level with the first-down marker and rolled with Bridgewater, reading his eyes the entire way.
Gale then jumped the route and fully extended for an interception to give Marshall possession at the Louisville 29.
That play led to the game-winning score, which also was another big-time play from an unsung member of the Herd.
It wasn’t so much about the play itself; instead, it was about the moxie within the play from both freshman quarterback Rakeem Cato and tight end C.J. Crawford that made the difference.
Facing third-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Louisville doubled leading receiver Aaron Dobson, which Cato read well. Instead of trying to force the issue, he trusted in Crawford in a one-on-one route working to the outside from the slot position.
It was a relatively easy completion, but Crawford’s understanding of angles was key on the play. The Louisville safety came at an angle in which if Crawford turned back inside to get into the end zone, he would’ve been stopped short.
However, Crawford’s feel for the game showed as he caught the ball and spun to the outside, which forced a glancing blow from the oncoming defender that propelled him into the end zone for the go-ahead score.
Once Marshall had the lead, the defense did what it had all throughout the second half — made life uncomfortable for Bridgewater.
The final big play involved all three levels of the Herd defense.
Defensive end Vinny Curry got pressure inside and hit Bridgewater just enough to change the flight of his throw, which led to a pair of deflections — one by linebacker Trevor Black at the line and another by Darryl Roberts in the secondary — before Omar Brown dove in to secure the fluttering toss and Marshall’s win.
(That play involved three future NFL guys from the Herd defense: Curry and Roberts, who are both still in the NFL, and Brown, who played in 2012-13 for the Baltimore Ravens.)
While the defense led the team to the win, a gutty effort by the offense also was key.
Perhaps the top effort among receivers came from Andre Snipes-Booker, who had a pair of 25-yard catches that provided two of the team’s longer offensive plays of the game.
In only his fourth game, Cato spread the ball around brilliantly — a feat that loomed large, considering the suspensions to Wilson and Evans — to earn the win over Bridgewater, who is a childhood friend from Miami.
Cato’s 18 completions were caught by 10 different receivers as he spread the ball effectively with the Cardinals taking Dobson away throughout the game.
Whether it was Gale’s heroics, Crawford’s moxie, Booker’s ability to step up or the maturation of Cato in an adverse situation, there was plenty to take from that win over Louisville, which went on to be co-Big East champions in that 2011 season.
In that win at Papa John’s Stadium, everyone got a piece of the pie.