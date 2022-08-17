When two quarterbacks transferred to Virginia Tech in the offseason, there was an immediate question for the Hokies as to which would beat out the other for the starting job.
As the offseason progressed, that answer became clear.
According to multiple reports Wednesday, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry named former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells the starter for the team’s season opener against Old Dominion.
Wells, who announced his decision to transfer from the Thundering Herd program over the winter, was given the nod over Jason Brown, a redshirt senior who joined the Hokies from South Carolina.
A product of George Washington High School in Charleston, Wells started in 23 games over two seasons with the Herd, going 14-9 in those games while earning All-Conference USA accolades in each season, throwing for over 5,600 yards, 34 touchdowns and 23 interceptions along the way.
The Hokies kick off their season Friday, Sept. 2, at Old Dominion. It will be Wells’ second career start against the Monarchs. In Marshall’s 20-13 overtime win over ODU in 2021, Wells completed 30 of 46 passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.
Virginia Tech’s home opener is the following Saturday, Sept. 10, as the Hokies welcome Boston College to Lane Stadium. Virginia Tech will also entertain WVU on Sept. 22, a Thursday night prime-time game.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
