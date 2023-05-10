Spring Valley's Grant Stratton scores a run as the Timberwolves take on Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School.
Spring Valley's Cam Bailey (10) jumps for a catch at third base as the Timberwolves take on Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Huntington's Carson Dunfee speeds into first base as the Highlanders take on Spring Valley during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Huntington's Ryan Ramey dives back into first base as the Highlanders take on Spring Valley during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Huntington's Ryan Ramey pitches as the Highlanders take on Spring Valley during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Huntington's Jax O'Roark speeds into third base as the Highlanders take on Spring Valley during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Cole Ferguson (7) tags out Huntington's Carson Dunfee (12) during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Branson McCloud slides into thrid base past Huntington's Jax O'Roark during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Grant Shumaker speeds into third base after hitting a triple against Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Grant Stratton slides into second base past Huntington's Jaxon Hatfiled during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Branson McCloud makes contact with a pitch as the Timberwolves take on Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Branson McCloud leads off from second base as the Timberwolves take on Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Sammy Booth leads off from first base as the Timberwolves take on Huntington during the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY -- Maybe more baseball teams should apply for Grants.
Grant Stratton and Grant Shumaker turned in stellar performances Wednesday to lead Spring Valley to a 7-1 victory over Huntington High in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball tournament.
Stratton went 2 for 4 with a triple, scored two runs and was the winning pitcher. Shumaker went 3 for 4, reached base four times, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs.
"Grant and Branson (McCloud) threw the ball the way they're supposed to throw," Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt said. "It's playoff baseball. We'll take any victory we can get."
Spring Valley (22-7) earned a day off on Thursday. Huntington High (15-13) visits Cabell Midland (22-10) in a losers bracket elimination game at 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner goes to Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.
Four batters into the game, the Timberwolves gained the lead. Stratton reached on an error and Sammy Booth singled him home. Spring Valley added another run in the third when Shumaker led off with a triple and scored on Stratton's base hit.
The Timberwolves batted around in the fifth as McCloud, Booth, Cam Perdue and Cam Bailey knocked in runs for a 6-0 lead. Perdue finished 2 for 2. Stratton singled in Shumaker in the sixth to make it 7-0.
The Highlanders set the score in the seventh when Colson Parker crossed the plate on Jax O'Roark's fielder's choice/error combination. O'Roark finished 2 for 4 and is 6 for his last 7 in two games.
Pratt was happy with the victory, but not that his team left seven runners on base.
"We hit the ball when we needed to hit the ball," Pratt said. "I wish we could've had a little bit better at-bats. We left some runners on when we probably could've gotten more, but any win is a good win."
Huntington High coach John Dennison wasn't pleased with his team's three errors, although he complimented Spring Valley's pitchers for keeping his hitters off-balance.
"We didn't field our positions very well," Dennison said. "I told the boys, if we field our positions, the score would be 3-1 and we still could have had an opportunity."
Twice in the last four seasons Spring Valley has emerged from the first two games of the sectional tournament unbeaten, but fell. Pratt said he's keenly aware of that.
"We need to change something up and realize that this is not over," Pratt said.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 000 000 1 -- 1 6 3
SPRING VALLEY 101 040 x -- 7 12 2
Ramey, Burton (5), Legg (6) and Henson; Stratton, McCloud (6) and Smith.
