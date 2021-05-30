HUNTINGTON — The turf at Hoops Family Field looks a little brighter these days with the Herd’s shiny new national championship trophy sitting by the pitch.
The Grassie at Marshall looks a little greener, too.
Following Marshall’s run to the NCAA College Cup title, Marshall University officials worked quickly to sign head coach Chris Grassie to a five-year deal that gives him one of the nation’s top base salaries for a collegiate soccer coach.
Under the terms of the new contract, Grassie will make $375,750 annually, which is more than triple what he used to make at Marshall as the leader of the men’s soccer program.
“I’m so excited and pleased that Chris Grassie will continue to lead our men’s soccer program well into the future,” Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said of the May 21 announcement. “He’s lived up to every expectation since we’ve hired him, and I know that the entire Thundering Herd fan base is thrilled to see this news today.”
The new deal also features plenty of incentives, which can supplement the income, although specific details have not been announced.
One thing that is for sure, though, is the commitment of Marshall University to the soccer program under Grassie.
By tripling his salary and giving the staff a raise, Marshall not only showed a commitment to Grassie, but a commitment to keeping the Herd as a perennial top-25 program and an NCAA contender.
Marshall’s title run built momentum for the program to sustain well into the future.
Wins over undefeated Fordham, No. 1 Clemson, defending national champ Georgetown, essential host team UNC and traditional powerhouse Indiana make Marshall’s run one of the top feats among collegiate sports in the 2020-21 calendar year.
What made the run more impressive, though, was not just the soccer talent on the field, but the following that the team built along the way.
Of the 5,000 fans allowed at Sahlen’s Stadium for the NCAA College Cup title match, Hamrick estimated that 3,500 to 4,000 of the fans were in Kelly green.
As Hamrick put it, the dream for a national title started with Grassie at a table at Tidewater Grille in Charleston, West Virginia, where Grassie interviewed with Hamrick for the head coaching position.
Hamrick laughed when he spoke of the exchange in which Grassie spoke of winning a national championship at Marshall.
“Did I really think he could do it? At the time, I honestly don’t know,” Hamrick said. “I just knew he believed in it enough that I looked at (Marshall associate athletic director) Jeff O’Malley and said, ‘I’ve got to hire this guy.’”
After seeing the following built by the national championship run, it didn’t take Marshall officials long to act on Grassie’s future.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert joined Hamrick, O’Malley and Marshall Board of Governors member Bill Noe in the effort to get a suitable contract for Grassie in order.
It was a deal that would keep bigger schools from luring Grassie away.
After the athletic department, President’s Office and Board of Governors worked in tandem to make sure Grassie stayed put in Huntington, Marshall Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell thanked everyone for the collaborative effort.
“The board gives its thanks to (Gilbert) and Mike Hamrick and Jeff O’Malley, who I know does a lot of the back-end work, and Bill Noe for being a part of this whole thing,” Farrell said. “These things are never easy and we got to the finish line.”
While the contract reached the finish line, Grassie noted that he hopes this is just the beginning of the train of success for Marshall’s soccer program.
“Right now, we have the best program in the country,” Grassie said. “I want to make sure we continue to grow and evolve so we can win more championships.”
Grassie’s championship vision brings forth an amazing two-decade turnaround for the program.
Less than two decades ago, Marshall officials nearly ended the program until an outpouring of support reversed a potential decision to eliminate men’s soccer at Marshall.
Still, one decade ago, Marshall played on a rough-and-tumble complex at Sam Hood Field, which was nestled back into a corner in behind the football stadium — where the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex sits now.
Not many who knew the program then believed it could be a national champion.
Heck, even the opening of Hoops Family Field didn’t sway many in their thoughts of Marshall’s men’s soccer program being a middle-of-the-road Conference USA team.
Grassie’s vision never wavered along the way.
In 2019 when Marshall’s first NCAA run came, he felt he had the pieces to make a deep push in the NCAA Tournament.
Then, in 2021, when media members asked about the Herd’s Cinderella run, he shrugged it off defiantly, saying the victories came because his team was the better side.
Grassie’s belief extended to the pitch where he brought in players whom were talented, but needed someone to believe in them — players such as Jamil Roberts, who scored the game-winner in each of the Herd’s final three NCAA Tournament matches to cap his collegiate career before heading to MLS member Sporting KC to begin his professional journey.
Grassie’s latest belief extends to the future where he still feels that the best is yet to come.
“Marshall are champions right now,” Grassie said in a social media post upon signing the contract. “But we will be better. Huntington is full of lovely people committed to making it the greatest place in the country, and Marshall the best. We will do this together. I’m in.”
Considering the success of his beliefs to this point, that bodes well for the Herd’s future as a national soccer power.