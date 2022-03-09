Wednesday was the Huntington High School girls basketball star's 18th birthday and she was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for West Virginia.
"She's clearly the best player in the state," Parkersburg coach Chris Murray said. "We should know. We played her four times."
The 5-foot-4 senior Kent State signee led the Highlanders to a 21-1 record, the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship, a No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll and the top seed in Class AAAA in the state tournament. She averages 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 5.8 steals.
The MSAC player of the year, Gray has a 4.1 grade-point average. She volunteers at multiple organizations, including her church youth group.
"I'm blessed," Gray said. "I couldn't have done this without my teammates."
Gray is a finalist for the Gatorade national player of the year award. The award considers on-court and off-court achievements.
For winning the honor, Gray will be given an opportunity to choose an organization of her choice to receive a $1,000 grant from Gatorade.
Gray is the first player from Huntington to win the award since the 2019-2020, season when Grace Hutson of Huntington St. Joe and now playing at Virginia Commonwealth University was honored.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.