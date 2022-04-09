HUNTINGTON -- Perhaps the only team in the area that could rival two-time state champion Huntington High on the girls basketball court is The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State team.
Highlanders star guard Dionna Gray heads the newspaper's all-area squad. The 5-foot-4 senior who signed with Kent State University excelled in every aspect this season. Gray averaged 21.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 5.8 steals per game to lead Huntington to a 24-1 record and the Class AAAA state title.
"She's very deserving," Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas said of Gray, the Gatorade and MaxPreps player of the year in West Virginia and captain of the all-state team. "She's the best in the state and around here."
Kent State coach Todd Starkey said he was thrilled Gray chose the Golden Flashes over more than one dozen major-college offers.
“Dionna is a super-quick point guard and excellent verbal leader,” Starkey said. “She is a relentless competitor with the ability to be a disrupter on the defensive end. Offensively, Dionna has the ability to score on all three levels.”
Gray is joined on the team by teammate Imani Hickman, an Alderson Broaddus signee and rugged 5-11 senior who averaged 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists while starring defensively.
The only other senior on the first team is Ashland's Mikayla Martin, a 6-foot post player who averaged 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds.
Cabell Midland placed two players on the squad, which in some ways is more difficult to make than the West Virginia all-state team. Jayda Allie, a 5-8 junior guard, averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds to help the Knights reach the Class AAAA semifinals. Allie's teammate Jazmyn Wheeler, a 5-11 junior center, averaged 13.8 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Two Fairland players made the first team. Tomi Hinkle, a 5-7 junior guard, averaged 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals to lead the Dragons to a 25-3 record and the Elite Eight in Ohio Division III. Sophomore forward/guard Bree Allen scored 16.8 points, grabbed 8.9 rebounds, made 2.6 steals and issued 2.1 assists per game. Allen also was in the top 10 in Ohio in shooting percentage. Both have full scholarship offers from NCAA Division II programs and are attracting Division I interest.
A trio of players from Kentucky round out the first team. Russell 5-6 sophomore guard Shaelyn Steele owns major college offers. She averaged 21.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. Boyd County 5-11 junior Audrey Biggs averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds. She is attracting Division I attention. Greenup County 6-foot junior Rachel Bush averaged a double-double of 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.
Pete Fraley of Boyd County is the coach of the year. Fraley led the Lions to a 21-12 record, the 16th Region championship and a state tournament berth, despite featuring one of his less-talented teams in recent seasons. Fraley edged Rock Hill's Eric Bailey, Fairland's Jon Buchanan and Huntington's Lonnie Lucas for the award.
Two Huntington High sophomores -- 5-11 Amara Jackson and 5-7 Jada Turner -- made the second team. A pair of Fairland standouts, 5-11 sophomore Kylie Bruce and 5-7 freshman Kamryn Barnitz, also are on the second unit, along with Spring Valley freshmen Allie Daniels and Dria Parker. Huntington St. Joe senior Amya Damon, Boyd County sophomore Jasmine Jordan, Cabell Midland senior K.K. Potter and Wayne senior Jasmine Tabor round out the second team.