Huntington's Imani Hickman (11) works the paint against Morgantown's Kate Hawkins (15) in the championship of the 2022 West Virginia Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Huntington’s Imani Hickman cuts down a piece of the net as the Highlanders defeat Morgantown in the championship of the 2022 West Virginia Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Huntington's Dionna Gray cuts down a piece of the net as the Highlanders defeat Morgantown in the championship of the 2022 West Virginia Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
LEFT: Huntington’s Dionna Gray puts up a shot as the Highlanders take on Morgantown in the championship of the 2022 West Virginia Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
CHARLESTON — As their Huntington High School teammates giddily celebrated their second consecutive girls basketball state championship, Dionna Gray and Imani Hickman reveled in their third.
Those two Highlanders seniors capped their high school careers with a pair of Class AAAA state titles, including a 41-36 triumph over Morgantown Saturday, but also were teammates on Huntington St. Joe’s 2019 Class A championship team.
“It feels good to win, especially switching schools and everything,” said Hickman, who scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the title game.
Gray said each of the championships were special and had a bit of fun with Huntington head coach Lonnie Lucas, who won his fourth state championship.
“I was under the wing of two good coaches Shannon (Lewis) at St. Joe and, I guess Lucas is all right,” Gray said with a laugh. “My freshman year, I was looking up to Dena (Jarrells) and Paige (Shy) and Bailee (Adkins) and Hannah (Roberts) and Laney (Whitmore). We were able to fill their spots and be the leaders. It felt good coming here and never losing a game (in the state tournament).”
Lewis now is an assistant at Cabell Midland, which the Highlanders defeated 58-49 in the semifinals Friday. In the opening round, Huntington clobbered George Washington 74-30.
In the three recent state tournament games, Gray scored 37 points, made 15 steals, grabbed 14 rebounds, issued eight assists and blocked two shots. Hickman scored 43 points, pulled down 32 rebounds, made five steals, handed out two assists and blocked one shot.
Had COVID-19 not canceled the 2020 state tournament as Huntington St. Joe was about to take the court, Gray and Hickman might have four state titles.
Both players signed to continue their careers in college, Gray at Kent State, Hickman at Alderson Broaddus.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
