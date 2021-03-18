INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- Dionna Gray scored 18 points and Imani Hickman scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Class AAAA No. 1 Huntington High overcame an early deficit and blew past fifth-ranked Woodrow Wilson 73-38 in girls high school basketball at the Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University.
Kaiti Swann chipped in 14 points for the Highlanders (5-0), who trailed 14-10 in the first quarter before outscoring the Flying Eagles 39-11 in the second half. Keanti Thompson led Woodrow (4-2) with 12 points.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 10 24 19 20 -- 73: Jackson 8, Swann 14, L. Jackson 8, Hickman 15, Gray 18, Turner 3, Spaulding 2, Goodson 5.
WOODROW WILSON 14 13 5 6 -- 38: Thompson 12, Creasey 2, Eans 3, Ziolkowski 7, Fenton 2, Hopkins 3, Walton 9.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 57, BETSY LAYNE 55: Kensley Feltner scored 38 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Bulldogs (17-10) held off the Bobcats (10-16) in overtime in the 58th District Tournament championship game in Stanville, Kentucky.
Kaison Ward scored 11 points for Lawrence County. Kimberly Akers led Betsy Layne with 21 points. Katie Kidd scored 12 points and Sydney Newsome 11.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 8 19 9 15 6 -- 57: Feltner 38, Webb 3, Adkins 3, Ward 11, Hammond 2, Holt 0, Nelson 0.
BETSY LAYNE 12 13 16 10 4 -- 55: Meade 3, Akers 21, K. Kidd 12, Boyette 2, Watkins 6, Newsome 11, S. Kidd 0.
RITCHIE COUNTY 48, WAHAMA 34: Sophie Nelson scored 15 points to help the Rebels by the White Falcons in Mason, West Virginia.
Rebekah Rupert scored 13 points and Olivia Cress 10 for Ritchie County (5-1 overall, 3-1 Little Kanawha Conference). Lauren Noble scored 13 points to lead Wahama (3-4, 3-3). Emma Gibbs scored 10 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
RITCHIE COUNTY 9 16 11 12 -- 48: Nelson 15, Rupert 13, Cress 10, Bee 8, Jeffrey 2.
WAHAMA 7 6 8 13 -- 34: Noble 13, Gibbs 10, VanMatre 9, Lieving 2.
Boys
LEWIS COUNTY 59, RACELAND 47: The Lions won their third straight Kentucky 63rd District championship with an overtime victory over the host Rams.
Logan Liles led Lewis County with 19 points. Kolby McCann scored 15 and Bailey Thomas 11 points. Kirk Pence led Raceland with 22 points.
LEWIS COUNTY 11 31 5 6 14 -- 59: Jordan 2, Thomas 11, Liles 19, McCann 15, Gerike 8, Spencer 4, Burriss 0, Noble 0.
RACELAND 10 13 8 14 2 -- 47: Floyd 9, Pence 22, Newman 8, Gallion 0, Broughton 3, Reed 2, Perkins 2, Gauze 0.
WINFIELD 64, POINT PLEASANT 56: The Generals (4-2) overcame a one-point halftime deficit to beat the host Big Blacks (2-5).
Ethan Kincaid paced Winfield with 14 points. Joey Gress and Seth Shilot each scored 11. Hunter Bush led Point Pleasant with 29 points. Eric Chapman scored 10.
WINFIELD 17 10 20 17 -- 64: Kincaid 14, Gress 11, Shilot 11, Crouch 7, Laugherty 6, Wall 6, Griffith 5, Morris 4.
POINT PLEASANT 11 17 17 11 -- 56: Bush 29, Chapman 10, Derenberger 8, McDaniel 6, Peck 3.
CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 68, HANNAN 41: The Warriors outscored the Wildcats 23-2 in the second quarter to pull away for a victory in Ashton, West Virginia.
Hannan committed 30 turnovers, a key factor in a 21-0 run by Cross Lanes Christian (2-4), which was led by Sam Mulanax's 18 points. Drew Mehall scored 14 and Jon Dillon 11. Boston Myers added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Xavier Stone led Hannan (0-1) with 14 points. Logan Barker scored 12.
CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 12 25 6 25 -- 68: Mulanax 18, Mehall 14, Dillon 11, Myers 10, Stowers 7, Garrison 5, Dean 3.
HANNAN 12 2 13 14 -- 41: Stone 14, Baker 12, Rainey 4, Watkins 4, Hughes 3, Edmunds 2, Adkins 2.