SPRING VALLEY — Instead of candles, the birthday girl blew out Spring Valley.
Dionna Gray scored 21 points, made five steals and grabbed five rebounds Tuesday to lead Huntington High to an 86-50 victory over the Timberwolves in girls high school basketball at the Wolves Den.
The Highlanders (2-0), ranked second in the state in Class AAAA, put the contest out of reach early, jumping to a 31-12 lead against a team missing three players who were injured. Huntington High forced 14 turnovers, made 11 shots from 3-point range and outrebounded Spring Valley 43-25.
Kaiti Swann scored 15 points for HHS. Latahia Jackson scored 14 and Ravyn Goodson 13. Goodson and Imani Hickman each pulled down nine rebounds.
“We played well as a team,” Gray said. “Our first game (a 72-55 win over University) we were a little sloppy. We were better today.”
In the first half, the Highlanders led by as many as 31 after a Swann basket with 1:22 left in the second quarter. Huntington High’s largest lead was 37 points when Jada Turner hit a 3-point shot to make it 81-44 with 3:11 left to play.
“Spring Valley came in injured,” HHS coach Lonnie Lucas said. “Any time you go to Spring Valley and win it’s good. Our girls are starting to loosen up and not put so much pressure on themselves.”
Victoria Asbury paced Spring Valley with 11 points.
The Highlanders return to action vs. Hurricane at home as part of a boys-girls doubleheader that begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Timberwolves also are at home for a boys-girls twinbill at 5:30 p.m. Thursday vs. St. Albans.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 31 20 16 19 — 86: Swann 15, Kauffman 0, Jackson 14, Hickman 9, Gray 21, Turner 10, Christus 0, Spaulding 0, Sheffield 2, Goodson 13, Smith 0, Anderson 2.
SPRING VALLEY 15 18 13 14 — 50: Spry 0, Henson 0, V. Asbury 11, Riggs 4, Crum 9, Bailey 8, Meredith 9, Hunter 2, C. Asbury 6.
Boys
HUNTINGTON HIGH 69, SPRING VALLEY 46: Seconds before the game began, Highlanders assistant coach Steve Freeman reminded his players to “start fast.”
While a 7-2 lead through the first quarter might not have been what Freeman had in mind, the 34-16 halftime margin was as HHS (1-0) won a physical game with the Timberwolves (0-1).
Huntington High dominated as Zavion Johnson scored 21 points and snared 11 rebounds. Brendan Huffman scored 13 points.
“I’m very pleased,” Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said. “It’s a great start to our season. We shot the ball well. We have to get better on defense and rebounding, get better each day and don’t get complacent.”
The Highlanders never were in jeopardy in the second half. Spring Valley pulled within 42-27 after Dalton Fouch’s 3-pointer with 2:47 left in the third quarter, but Huntington High pulled away and led by as many as 34 points after a basket by Johnson with 4:15 left in the game.
Corbin Page led the Timberwolves with 11 points.
The Highlanders return to action vs. Hurricane at home as part of a boys-girls doubleheader that begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Timberwolves also are at home for a boys-girls twinbill at 5:30 p.m. Thursday vs. St. Albans.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 14 20 19 16 — 69: M. Johnson 2, Motley 9, Z. Johnson 21, Hoffman 13, Clay 7, Hinton 2, Hickman 0, Jackson 0, Barlow 7, Archer 8.
SPRING VALLEY 4 12 12 18 — 46: Maynard 9, Turner 2, Hazlett 2, Caldwell 7, Mosser 3, Smith 2, Fortner 7, Page 11, Fouch 3.