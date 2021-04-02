CHARLESTON -- Dionna Gray scored 19 points to lead a balanced Huntington High attack in an 82-42 triumph over Capital Thursday in girls high school basketball.
The Highlanders (9-0), top-ranked in Class AAAA, outscored the Cougars 31-2 in the third quarter.
Kaiti Swann scored 16 points for HHS, which entertains Parkersburg at noon Saturday. Ravyn Goodson scored 11. Imani Hickman scored 10 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. Mya Toombs paced Capital with 14 points. Natalyia Sayles chipped in 13.
NITRO 73, WAYNE 59: Baylee Goins scored 28 points and issued nine assists as the host Wildcats (10-1), ranked fourth in Class AAA, defeated the third-ranked Pioneers (11-1).
Alanna Eves led Wayne with 20 points and 15 rebounds for Wayne. Jasmine Tabor scored 21 points and Haley Wallace 16.
LINCOLN COUNTY 49, POINT PLEASANT 21: The Panthers shut out the host Big Blacks 15-0 in the second quarter on their way to improving to 8-4.
Kiaura Henderson, Avery Lucas and Kaden Peters each scored 10 points for Lincoln County. Brooke Warner led Point Pleasant (2-8) with 15 points.
HURRICANE 69, ST. ALBANS 43: Maggie Oduor scored 23 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made nine steals as the Redskins (5-9) won at home vs. the Red Dragons.
Erin Dempsey scored 10 points for Hurricane. Kira Hinzman led St. Albans with 12 points.
HERBERT HOOVER 65, POCA 43: Taylor Ray scored 28 points and the Huskies made 10 shots from 3-point range to beat the visiting Dots.
Regan Geary scored 11 points for Herbert Hoover. Devin Ord led Poca with 21 points.
Boys basketball
HURRICANE 53, ST. ALBANS 49: The homestanding Redskins (4-8) outscored the Red Dragons by 16 in the second quarter and held on.
Dillon Tingler led Hurricane with 14 points. Drew Reed scored 15 for St. Albans (1-5).
BUFFALO 70, POINT PLEASANT 54: Noah Thompson made a school-record nine 3 point shots and scored 29 points to lead the Bison (6-5) to a victory over the host Big Blacks.
Alex Hanshaw scored 14 points and David Whittington 13 for Buffalo. Kyelar Morrow paced Point Pleasant (5-7) with 20 points. Hunter Bush scored 19.
Baseball
FAIRVIEW 18, SOUTH POINT 12: The Eagles (3-1) scored three runs in the sixth inning and six in the seventh to rally past the host Pointers (0-4).
Bradly Adkins went 3 for 5 with four runs batted in for Fairview. Jaxon Manning was 2 for 5 with three RBI. Gage Crooks drove in two runs. Chase Bradley went 2 for 4 and Jacob Claar 2 for 5. Jordan Ermalovich went 4 for 5 with two RBI for South Point. Brendan Dillon was 3 for 5 and drove in two runs. Zac Cline was 2 for 3 with three RBI. Nakian Dawson drove in three.
Landon McDowell was the winning pitcher in relief and drove in two runs.
FAIRVIEW 015 303 6 -- 18 13 3
SOUTH POINT 163 020 0 -- 12 13 4
Miller, Harper (2), McDowell (6) and McDowell, Crooks (6); McCallister, Dillon (4) and Dawson.
Hitting: (F) 3-5 4 RBI, Manning 2-5 3 RBI, Bradley 2-4, Crooks 2 RBI, Adkins 3-5 3B 4 RBI, McDowell 2 RBI, Claar 2-5 3 RBI; (SP) Ermalovich 4-5 2B 2 RBI, Dillon 3-5 2 RBI, Cline 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Dawson 3 RBI.