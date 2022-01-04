The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220105-hds-hhsbkb1.jpg

Huntington High's Dionna Gray (green uniform) is fouled by PikeView's Cat Farmer during a high school basketball game Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

 Courtesy of the Beckley Register-Herald

BECKLEY — A pair of runs, one early, one late, was more than enough to propel Class AAAA No. 1 Huntington High girls to a 78-50 victory against PikeView Tuesday in the New River CTC basketball showcase at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

Dionna Gray poured in 36 points and had seven 3-pointers for the Highlanders. Imani Hickman added 13 points, Ella Giles 12 and MiKayla Smith 10 for Huntington High (7-0).

PikeView was led by Hannah Perdue’s 16 points. Riley Meadows added 15 and Anyah Brown 10.

PikeView just about carved away the first run, a 15-0 first quarter blitz that helped give the Highlanders a 35-27 lead at the half. The Panthers cut it to five when Brown hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, but PikeView moved no closer. Huntington High closed the third period on a 15-6 run and then outscored Pikeview 17-6 in the fourth.

HUNTINGTON HIGH 21 14 24 17 — 78: Kaufman 1 0-0 2, Mi. Smith 5 0-0 10, Hickman 4 3-7 13, Gray 14 2-4 36, Turner 1 2-2 4, Giles 5 1-2 12, Christus 0 0-0 0, Harper 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 8-15 78.

PIKEVIEW 8 19 17 6 — 50: Harden 0 3-4 3, Craft 2 0-1 4, Farmer 0 0-0 0, Perdue 5 4-4 16, Justice 1 0-0 2, Mann 0 0-0 0, Brown 4 0-2 10, Rye 0 0-0 0, Meadows 4 5-6 15. Totals: 16 5-6 50.

Boys

HUNTINGTON HIGH 55, WOODROW WILSON 50: With a huge comeback nearly complete, Woodrow Wilson got exactly what it wanted when Huntington missed the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities, the second of a two-shot foul and both ends of a two foul.

The Flying Eagles forgot one thing. To get the rebound

Huntington retained possession on all four occasions and Woodrow was unable to get any closer than the four points to which it had closed to from a once 20-point deficit in what would be a 55-50 Huntington win Tuesday at the New River CTC Tournament at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center,

“The thing about that, in shootaround coach Steven Kidd, works with them on that,” Woodrow coach Ron Kidd said. “That shouldn’t happen to us. That was inexperience. That was a ninth and a 10th grader down there.”

Huntington coach Ty Holmes was holding his breath anyway, given the state of his team’s free throw shooting of late, but he was happy to get a reprieve out of sheer hustle.

“We’ve been shooting foul shots horrible the whole year, we have got to improve,” Holmes said. “You can’t win at crunch time if you can’t make free throws. I just think we were playing harder, hustling more, our guys wanted it a little more there toward the end. I wish we could have made the free throws but I’m glad our guys hustled and got the offensive rebounds.”

Woodrow Wilson was playing without three starters, Maddex McMillen (ankle), Keenan Cook (knee) and Mike Miller (protocol).

“It’s kind of tough not having that senior leadership that have been in our program and kind of started for four years,” Kidd said. “But. We always say next man up. When a soldier goes down then somebody else has to step up. That’s kind of the Beckley basketball mentality.”

HUNTINGTON HIGH 16 18 14 8 — 55: Johnson 8 0-0 16, Motley 6 4-8 18, McNeely 5 0-0 10, Tubbs 1 3-5 6, Hickman 1 0-3 3, Graves 0 0-0 0, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Chandler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-16 55.

WOODROW WILSON 10 9 13 17 — 50: Peck 3 1-2 8, Redfern 6 7-8 19, Hill 1 0-0 3, Staples 0 0-0 0, Waller 1 0-0 2, Waton 4 2-2 10, Hawthorne 1 4-5 6, King 1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 14-18 50.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you