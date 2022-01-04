BECKLEY — A pair of runs, one early, one late, was more than enough to propel Class AAAA No. 1 Huntington High girls to a 78-50 victory against PikeView Tuesday in the New River CTC basketball showcase at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Dionna Gray poured in 36 points and had seven 3-pointers for the Highlanders. Imani Hickman added 13 points, Ella Giles 12 and MiKayla Smith 10 for Huntington High (7-0).
PikeView was led by Hannah Perdue’s 16 points. Riley Meadows added 15 and Anyah Brown 10.
PikeView just about carved away the first run, a 15-0 first quarter blitz that helped give the Highlanders a 35-27 lead at the half. The Panthers cut it to five when Brown hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, but PikeView moved no closer. Huntington High closed the third period on a 15-6 run and then outscored Pikeview 17-6 in the fourth.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 21 14 24 17 — 78: Kaufman 1 0-0 2, Mi. Smith 5 0-0 10, Hickman 4 3-7 13, Gray 14 2-4 36, Turner 1 2-2 4, Giles 5 1-2 12, Christus 0 0-0 0, Harper 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 8-15 78.
PIKEVIEW 8 19 17 6 — 50: Harden 0 3-4 3, Craft 2 0-1 4, Farmer 0 0-0 0, Perdue 5 4-4 16, Justice 1 0-0 2, Mann 0 0-0 0, Brown 4 0-2 10, Rye 0 0-0 0, Meadows 4 5-6 15. Totals: 16 5-6 50.
Boys
HUNTINGTON HIGH 55, WOODROW WILSON 50: With a huge comeback nearly complete, Woodrow Wilson got exactly what it wanted when Huntington missed the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities, the second of a two-shot foul and both ends of a two foul.
The Flying Eagles forgot one thing. To get the rebound
Huntington retained possession on all four occasions and Woodrow was unable to get any closer than the four points to which it had closed to from a once 20-point deficit in what would be a 55-50 Huntington win Tuesday at the New River CTC Tournament at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center,
“The thing about that, in shootaround coach Steven Kidd, works with them on that,” Woodrow coach Ron Kidd said. “That shouldn’t happen to us. That was inexperience. That was a ninth and a 10th grader down there.”
Huntington coach Ty Holmes was holding his breath anyway, given the state of his team’s free throw shooting of late, but he was happy to get a reprieve out of sheer hustle.
“We’ve been shooting foul shots horrible the whole year, we have got to improve,” Holmes said. “You can’t win at crunch time if you can’t make free throws. I just think we were playing harder, hustling more, our guys wanted it a little more there toward the end. I wish we could have made the free throws but I’m glad our guys hustled and got the offensive rebounds.”
Woodrow Wilson was playing without three starters, Maddex McMillen (ankle), Keenan Cook (knee) and Mike Miller (protocol).
“It’s kind of tough not having that senior leadership that have been in our program and kind of started for four years,” Kidd said. “But. We always say next man up. When a soldier goes down then somebody else has to step up. That’s kind of the Beckley basketball mentality.”
HUNTINGTON HIGH 16 18 14 8 — 55: Johnson 8 0-0 16, Motley 6 4-8 18, McNeely 5 0-0 10, Tubbs 1 3-5 6, Hickman 1 0-3 3, Graves 0 0-0 0, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Chandler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-16 55.
WOODROW WILSON 10 9 13 17 — 50: Peck 3 1-2 8, Redfern 6 7-8 19, Hill 1 0-0 3, Staples 0 0-0 0, Waller 1 0-0 2, Waton 4 2-2 10, Hawthorne 1 4-5 6, King 1 0-1 2. Totals: 17 14-18 50.