MASON, W.Va. -- Wahama outscored the Huntington St. Joe 18-9 in the second period to overcome an early deficit and win 67-47 in boys high school basketball in Mason, West Virginia.
Ethan Gray and Josiah Lloyd paced the White Falcons with 16 points each. Gray also grabbed 11 rebounds and made eight steals. Bryce Zuspan scored 15 points. Caden Ehirim led the Irish with 20 points. Phillip Ignatiadis scored 13 and Christian Layne 10.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 11 9 13 14 -- 47: Ehirim 20, Ignatiadis 13, Layne 11, Reynolds 3.
WAHAMA 10 18 17 22 -- 67: Gray 16, Lloyd 16. Zuspan 15, Roush 7, VanMatre 6, Hardwick 4, Grate 3.
Girls basketball
LOGAN 47, LINCOLN COUNTY 38: Logan advanced to Friday's Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 girls' basketball championship game with Wednesday night's 47-38 win over Lincoln County at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Baseball
IRONTON 9, FAIRVIEW 2: The Fighting Tigers (8-3) pounded 13 hits to beat the visiting Eagles (5-5).
Conner Kleinman went 3 for 3, John Wylie 2 for 4, Kyle Howell 2 for 3, Jacob Sloan 2 for 2 and Cameron Deere drove in two runs. Howell was the winning pitcher. Bradley Adkins went 2 for 3 with two RBI for Fairview.
FAIRVIEW 100 001 0 -- 2 6 1
IRONTON 222 201 -- 9 13 0
Adkins and McDowell; Howell, Taylor (5), Duncan (7) and Freeman.
Hitting: (F) Harper 2-3, Adkins 2-3 2 RBI; (I) Wylie 2-4 2B 3B, Deere 2 RBI, Sloan 2-2, Freeman 2B, C. Kleinman 3-3.
POINT PLEASANT 6, WAYNE 4: The Black Knights (1-0) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past the visiting Pioneers (0-2).
Kyelar Morrow struck out nine to earn the win and went 2 for 3. Joel Beattie homered and drove in two runs. Caleb Hatfield went 3 for 4. Brayden Queen went 3 for 4 with three RBI for Wayne. Levi Cassidy was 3 for 4 and Brayden Jackson 2 for 3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 3: The host Flyers (5-1 overall, 3-0 Southern Ohio Conference) jumped to a 7-0 lead and rolled by the Tartans.
Michael Mahlmeister earned the win and had two RBI. Blake Stuntebeck drove in two runs, as did Elijah Rowe and Drew Brown. Matt Sheridan went 2 for 3. Ethan Rase was 2 for 3 with two RBI for Sciotoville East. Kyle Winston went 2 for 2.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 002 01 -- 3 4 3
IRONTON ST. JOE 723 1x -- 13 9 1
Pernell, Winston (2) and Escamilia; M. Mahlmeister, Brown (3) and J. Mahlmeister.
Hitting: (SE) Rase 2-3 2 RBI, Winston 2-2; (I) Sheridan 2-3, Stuntebeck 2B 2 RBI, Damron 2B, M. Mahlmeister 2B 2 RBI, Rowe 2B 2 RBI, Brown 2 RBI.
BOYD COUNTY 12, ASHLAND 0: Jonny Stevens pitched a one-hit shutout and struck out 15 as the Lions (6-0) beat the host Tomcats (2-3).
Luke Preston went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Joe Lusby homered.
Softball
CABELL MIDLAND 11, CAPITAL 1: Madelyn Meadows went 3 for 5 with two RBI as the Knights rallied to beat the Cougars in Charleston. Cabell Midland finished with 19 hits.
ASHLAND 6, SPRING VALLEY 0: Kenzi Robinson threw a three-hit shutout and struck out nine as the host Kittens (3-3) beat the Timberwolves (0-1).
Taylor Craft drove in two runs. Robinson, Camryn Cassidy and Lauren Spears each had two hits. Kelsey Huffman had two hits for Spring Valley.
SPRING VALLEY 000 000 0 -- 0 3 1
ASHLAND 500 001 x -- 6 9 2
Osburn, Pitts (1) and Townsend; Robinson and Spears.
Hitting: (SV) Huffman 2-3, (A) Robinson 2-3, Craft 2 RBI, Cassidy 2-2, Spears 2-3.
COAL GROVE 12, SOUTH POINT 0: Rylee Harmon went 3 for 4 with seven RBI to pace the Hornets to a triumph over the host Pointers.
Kaleigh Murphy pitched a one-hitter and struck out seven to earn the win. Harmon drove in two of Coal Grove's five runs in the second inning. She followed with a home run in the third. Murphy went 2 for 2.
ROCK HILL 12, MINFORD 2: Kylee Howard and Abbi Morrison hit home runs to lift the Redwomen to a victory over the Falconsin Pedro, Ohio.
Howard was 3 for 4 with four RBI and was the winning pitcher. Morrison went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Aleigha Matney went 4 for 4 and Tori Adkins 2 for 4. For Minford, Andi Blevins was 2 for 3 with a homer. Miranda Johnson went 2 for 3.
MINFORD 200 00 -- 2 6 5
ROCK HILL 022 53 -- 12 14 3
A, Lute, H. Lute (4) and Blevins, Hatfield (4); Howard and Hanshaw.
Hitting: (M) Blevins 2-3 HR, Johnson 2-3; (RH) Matney 4-4, Howard 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Adkins 2-4 2B, Morrison 2-4 HR 2 RBI.
PORTSMOUTH 6, IRONTON 4: The Trojans took over first place in the Ohio Valley Conference with a triumph over the visiting Tigers (10-1 overall, 2-1 OVC).
Faith Phillips was the winning pitcher. Madison Perry homered for Portsmouth (9-3, 4-0). Olivia Dickson drove in two.
RACELAND TAKES TWO: The Rams beat Fairview 16-1 and West Carter 17-0 to advance to the Kentucky 16th Region A "A" Classic championship game Thursday vs. Elliott County.
Against the Eagles, Chloe Collins was 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBI. Shalyn West went 3 for 3 with three RBI. Kierston Smith homered and drove in three runs. Hannah Wilson finished with three RBI. Reagan West was the winning pitcher.
Against the Comets, winning pitcher Davanna Grubb homered and drove in five runs. Reagan West was 2 for 2 with two RBI. Savannah Ratliff, Reagan McKenzie and Kaitlin Kartchner had two RBI apiece.
POINT PLEASANT SPLITS: Hayley Keefer had three hits, including a home run, as the Big Blacks beat the Marauders 12-2 in Pomeroy, Ohio. Kaylee Byus also had three hits for Point Pleasant. Rylee Cochran was the winning pitcher.
Sissonville then smacked 13 hits and beat Point Pleasant 8-0. Emma Meade had three hits for the Indians. Aubrey Bailey and Gracelynn Hill each drove in two runs.
SOUTH WEBSTER 7, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Bella Claxton smashed a two-run homer and drove in three runs to help the host Jeeps beat the Blue Angels (4-5). Emma Bailey had three hits for South Webster.
WHEELERSBURG 13, WAVERLY 2: The Pirates (7-0 overall, 5-0 SOuthern Ohio Conference) hit four home runs in a rout of the host Tigers (5-1, 4-1).
Rileigh Lang hit a grand slam. Rylie Hughes smashed a pair two-run homers. Boo Sturgill smacked a two-run homer. Sturgill, Hughes and Haley Myers had two hits apiece. Andi Howard was the winning pitcher. Abbie Marshall hit a two-run homer for Waverly.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 4, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 1: Logan Davis, Preslee Etterling and Alex Thomas won singles matches to lead the Pirates past the Panthers in Rosemount, Ohio. Colson Arnold and Chaz Myers won a doubles match for Wheelersburg. Bobby Deal and Hailey Arnett won a doubles match for Portsmouth Clay.