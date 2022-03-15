Huntington's Dionna Gray (12) speeds up the court as he Highlanders take on Morgantown in the championship of the 2022 West Virginia Class AAAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High's girls keep on winning even after the state tournament.
The Highlanders won a Class AAAA state basketball championship on Saturday, then on Monday dominated the all-Mountain State Athletic Conference awards. Senior Dionna Gray was named the MSAC player of the year and Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas the circuits' to coach.
Gray, a 5-foot-4 guard who signed with Kent State University, averaged 21.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 5.8 steals to help Huntington to a 24-1 record.
"I'm honored," Gray said. "I couldn't do it without my teammates."
Lucas coached the Highlanders to their second consecutive state title and his fourth overall.
Joining Gray on the all-MSAC first team were teammates Imani Hickman and Amara Jackson; Rylee Allie, Jayda Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler of Class AAAA semifinalist Cabell Midland; Hallie Bailey of Spring Valley; Finley Lohan of George Washington; Brinlynn Florence of Parkersburg and Talayah Boxley of Capital.
The second team featured Huntington's Jada Turner; Cabell Midland's Rylee Allie; Spring Valley's Allie Daniels; Hurricane's Lauren Dye; Capital's Natalyia Sales and Kyra Brown; Parkersburg's Trinity Balog; and South Charleston's Natalie Smith.
Earning special honorable mention were K.K. Potter from Cabell Midland; Dria Parker and Holley Riggs from Spring Valley; Lilly Lucas and Maddy Young from Hurricane; Alaira Evans from George Washington; Samyah Riggin and Shayla Montgomery from St. Albans; Alanna McKenzie from Riverside; and Mya Toombs from Capital.
Honorable-mention selections were Lacee Smith of Huntington; Sophi Aldridge of Cabell Midland; Haleigh Crum of Spring Valley; Alex Anderson of Hurricane; Nasiya Smith of George Washington; Daviya Leggett of South Charleston; Skylar Bishop of Capital; Jayden Doub of St. Albans; Taylor Miller of Parkersburg; and Mallory Crowder of Riverside.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
