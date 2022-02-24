ONA — Dionna Gray hit the floor hard driving for a layup, and that’s when Huntington High School girls basketball coach Lonnie Lucas knew his team would be fine.
The top-seeded Highlanders (20-1) rallied from a seven-point deficit to defeat No. 2 seed Cabell Midland 54-43 in the Class AAAA Region 4 Section 1 championship game Thursday night at the Castle. Gray scored 33 points on 8-for-12 shooting that included four 3-pointers in six tries. The senior guard also made 13 of 14 free throws as her team went 21 of 29 from the foul line.
“She was taking a beating,” Lucas said of Gray, who has signed with Kent State. “Once she took that hard foul, she wasn’t taking any more.”
The Knights, ranked fourth in Class AAAA, led 24-17 with 2:13 left in the first half. Gray, though, grabbed an offensive rebound, dribbled out and made a 3-pointer. Lacee Smith hit one free throw and Amara Jackson two to close the Highlanders within 24-23 by halftime.
A technical foul on a Cabell Midland assistant coach as the teams headed toward the locker rooms allowed Gray to make two free throws to begin the third quarter. Sophi Aldridge followed with a layup to give back the lead to the Knights, but Gray responded with a 3-point basket with 6:33 left in the period to give Huntington a 28-26 lead it never relinquished.
Gray didn’t score again until one second was left in the quarter when she swished a 3-pointer to make it 43-31.
Cabell Midland charged back, pulling within 45-40 after a Jazmyn Wheeler 3-point basket with 3:13 left in the game. Imani Hickman, though, scored the next five points as the Highlanders pulled away.
Hickman said she and her teammates aren’t flustered, even when trailing a strong team.
“We trust one another on and off the court,” said Hickman, who scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds. “We play well and don’t get rattled.”
Jackson scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Huntington, which beat the Knights for the fifth consecutive time.
“We’re confident in each other,” Jackson said. “We play and whatever happens happens. Our defense was really good tonight.”
Cabell Midland made 18 baskets to the Highlanders’ 14 and matched Huntington with a 5-for-16 performance from beyond the 3-point arc. The Knights, though, went 2 for 6 on free throws.
Wheeler led Cabell Midland with 12 points. Aldridge scored 11.
Both teams advance to the Region 4 tournament co-finals at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Highlanders are scheduled to host the loser of Friday’s game between Parkersburg and Parkersburg South, while the Knights visit the winner of the Big Red-Patriots showdown.
CABELL MIDLAND 14 10 7 12 — 43: Wheeler 5-12 2-3 0-0 12, Aldridge 5-9 1-4 0-0 11, Graves 1-2 0-0 0-0 0, Potter 3-3 0-0 1-2 7, R. Allie 1-6 0-3 0-2 2, J. Allie 3-8 2-6 1-2 9. Totals: 18-40 5-16 2-6 43.
HUNTINGTON 7 16 20 11 — 54: Jackson 2-4 0-0 5-10 9, L. Smith 1-11 1-6 3-5 6, M. Smith 0-4 0-2 0-0 0, Hickman 3-8 0-0 0-0 6, Gray 8-12 4-6 13-14 33, Turner 0-5 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 14-44 5-16 21-29 54.